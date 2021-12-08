GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slips, stocks meander as Omicron fears ease

By Herbert Lash and Elizabeth Howcroft

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The dollar eased and global stock markets mostly edged lower on Wednesday as investors became less concerned about the Omicron variant but looked for direction after the prior day's big rally in equities and crude oil prices.

Stocks closed lower across Europe and the three main U.S. indices traded near break-even as drugmakers Pfizer PFE.N and BioNtech 22UAy.DE said a three-shot course of their COVID-19 vaccine neutralised Omicron in a laboratory test.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose for a third straight day, climbing above 1.5% for the first time in a week, and gold prices were little changed as investors squared positions before Friday's release U.S. consumer prices data.

Investors are carefully watching the effectiveness of existing vaccines on Omicron along with its severity and how infectious it is, said Jeremy Leung, portfolio manager at UBS Asset Management in London.

"We also need to consider the time needed to adapt the vaccine, which would determine whether there is further disruption to the recovery ahead," Leung said, adding that Omicron could exacerbate supply chain difficulties.

"Rate expectations have fallen recently due to macro concerns and therefore caused growth versus value volatility along with general market volatility," he said.

MSCI's all-country world index .MIWD00000PUS rose 0.15% after but the broad STOXX Europe 600 index .STOXX closed down 0.44%

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 0.29% and the S&P 500 .SPX slid 0.10%. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 0.21% as shares of Apple Inc AAPL.O and Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc FB.O lifted the tech-heavy index.

The dollar slipped against several major currencies as easing concerns about Omicron helped support riskier currencies, with the Australian dollar on pace to notch a third straight session of gains.

The dollar index =USD, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six currencies, fell 0.275% to 96.01. The euro EUR= rose 0.58% to $1.1328 and the yen JPY= added 0.22% to $113.82.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes US10YT=RR rose 4.6 basis points to 1.526%.

Longer-term yields had fallen recently as investors were unsure what Omicron would mean for the economy, said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy at WisdomTree.

"If Omicron does fade a bit in the headlines you will continue to see all Treasury yields rising as we move forward," he said.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note last week posted its biggest weekly drop since June 2020 after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell took a more hawkish policy tone and Omicron concerns rattled markets.

The U.S. central bank is scheduled to hold its final policy meeting of the year next week.

London's FTSE 100 and the British pound were knocked by reports that Britain could implement tougher COVID-19 measures as early as Thursday.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, steadied above $75 a barrel in choppy trade, taking a breather after strong gains earlier this week.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 rose $0.30 to $75.74 a barrel while U.S. crude CLc1 added $0.36 to $72.41 a barrel.

Meanwhile, shares in China's Evergrande Group hit a record low, after a missed debt payment deadline put the developer at risk of becoming the country's biggest defaulter - but analysts said the news had limited global market impact because it was already "well-priced" by the market.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft and Joice Alves in London; Editing by Alex Richardson, William Maclean and David Evans)

