GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slides as US inflation slows, tech drags on Hong Kong

SINGAPORE, April 13 (Reuters) - Asian stocks struggled on Thursday, dragged down by tech and property selling in Hong Kong, while the dollar was under pressure as softening U.S. inflation seemed to suggest the Federal Reserve's rate hike cycle was nearing its end.

Early in the Asia day the euro EUR=EBS hit a 2-1/2 month top at $1.10. Investors are positive on Europe, where blue-chip stocks .STOXX50 hit a two-decade high on Wednesday, and reckon Europe's central bankers will need to be more hawkish longer than their U.S. counterparts to rein in rising prices.

U.S. ESc1 and European STXEc1 futures nudged up 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively. The Aussie dollar AUD=D3 rose 0.2% on the back of surprise surges in both Chinese exports, which zoomed 14.8% compared with last March, and domestic Australian jobs.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS slipped 0.3%, largely pressured by 1% drops in Hong Kong tech .HSTECH and China property stocks .HSMPI.

China's major stock indexes were slightly in the red, with analysts saying an unexpected rise in March exports was unlikely to be sustained given softening global demand.

Tech stocks slid after the Financial Times reported SoftBank was selling down its Alibaba stake, on the heels of Netherlands' investor Prosus flagging some selling of its Tencent stake on Wednesday.

"It was a cluster of bad news," said Wong Kok Hoong, head of equity sales trading at Maybank in Singapore. "Interestingly, though, SoftBank trimming...may lift the final overhang on Alibaba shares," he said, which could encourage buying.

Alibaba shares 9988.HK were down more than 5% at one stage, though pared losses to sit 2.4% lower at lunchtime.

SoftBank 9434.T shares rose 0.2%, in line with the broader Japan market .N225 which is on a five-session winning streak in the afterglow of Warren Buffett increasing Japan exposure.

A 50% collapse in the stock price of property developer Sunac China 1918.HK, which resumed trade in Hong Kong after a year-long suspension, put pressure on a sector that is attempting to steady. Sunac is in the midst of a debt restructuring.

'IF'

Two-year Treasury yields US2YT=RR were steady at 3.985% in Asia after dropping more than 8 basis points on Wednesday when data showed U.S. consumer prices barely rose in March.

The annual 5% headline rise for U.S. inflation was the smallest since May 2021 and down from 9.1% last June.

Though with core CPI sticky at an annual 5.6% and minutes from last month's Fed meeting showing participants cautious about credit tightening in the wake of banking sector wobbles in March, markets are nervous.

British monthly GDP is due later on Wednesday, as are Tesco TSCO.L earnings and U.S. producer prices.

However, given the Fed's concern about banks, much of the week's focus will fall on earnings from Citi C.N, Wells Fargo WFC.N and JP Morgan Chase JPM.N due on Friday.

"It is an 'if' monetary policy world, that is, wait and see about banking and financial conditions," said Sam Rines, managing director at research firm CORBŪ in Texas. "Banking sector issues are explicitly part of the reaction function now."

Goldman Sachs' chief economist Jan Hatzius sounded upbeat, noting risks of an outright banking crisis have declined sharply since no further banks have blown up since the weekend of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank a month ago.

Still, there is pressure and warning signs, particularly for regional lenders, with Rines pointing to the Bank of South Carolina which noted "precipitous increases" in deposit costs and thin margins in its first-quarter earnings this week.

Elsewhere, oil prices held sharp gains made in the wake of the inflation data, with Brent crude futures LCOc1 mostly steady at $87.02 a barrel. Gold XAU= held at $2,018 an ounce.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP, which has this week broken above $30,000 for the first time since mid-2022, hovered at $30,008.

