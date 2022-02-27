GLOBAL MARKETS-Crude rallies, rouble plunges to record low as Ukraine risks rise

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Crude oil jumped while the rouble plunged nearly 30% to a fresh record low on Monday after Western nations imposed new sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, including blocking some banks from the SWIFT international payments system.

Haven demand boosted bond yields along with the dollar and yen while the euro sank after Russian President Vladimir Putin put nuclear-armed forces on high alert on Sunday, the fourth day of the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two.

The ramp-up in tensions heightened fears that oil supplies from the world's second-largest producer could be disrupted, sending Brent crude LCOc1 futures up $4.21 or 4.3% at $102.14. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures were up $4.58 or 5.0% at $96.17 a barrel.

U.S. and European stock futures sank, but Asia-Pacific stocks were mostly higher in volatile trading, buoyed by Wall Street gains from Friday, when the S&P 500 closed up 2.51%, said Kyle Rodda, a market analyst at IG Australia.

"We had a deluge of very negative information over the weekend," Rodda said. "My sense is there's not going to be much staying power behind this particular move (in Asia-Pacific stocks), considering we're talking about financial stability risks, and sprinkle over that the threat of nuclear war."

"Volatility is heightened," he said. "Price action is incredibly choppy."

U.S. emini stock futures EScv1 were pointing to a 1.57% drop at the restart, while pan-European EURO STOXX 50 futures STXEc1 lost 2.83%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 .N225 rose 0.48%, recovering from an earlier loss. Australia's benchmark .AXJO added 0.64% after also being down at one point. Chinese blue chips .CSI300, though, slipped 0.21%.

MSCI's index of regional stocks .MIAP00000PUS eked out a 0.09% gain.

Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR fell about 6 basis point to 1.92%, and equivalent Australian yields AU10YT=RR also retreated about 6 basis points, to 2.18%.

The euro EUR=EBS slid 0.9% to $1.1170 and 0.87% to 129.065 yen EURJPY=EBS, while the risk-sensitive Australian AUD=D3 and New Zealand dollars NZD=D3 sank 0.66% and 0.76%, respectively.

The rouble RUB=EBS tumbled 29.37% to a record-low 119 per dollar.

