GLOBAL MARKETS-Cooler inflation keeps stocks up, dollar and yields down

By Lawrence Delevingne and Huw Jones

July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose again and global stock markets hit new highs for 2023 on Thursday, while the dollar and Treasury yields continued to slide, as hopes that slowing U.S. inflation will persuade the Federal Reserve to hit the pause button on interest rate hikes after this month.

Wall Street's main stock indexes built on Wednesday's sharp gains after data showed that consumer prices rose modestly in June, registering the smallest annual increase in more than two years. Investors also digested fresh data on Thursday showing that U.S. producer prices barely rose in June, an unexpected decline in U.S. jobless claims, and a drop in Chinese exports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 0.31%, to 34,455.61, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.57%, to 4,497.56 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 0.96%, to 14,052.38.

Interest rate futures 0#FF: showed markets have fully priced in another rate hike from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) later this month, but expectations of any further increases have faded.

The softer dollar helped gold pricesXAU= advance to near one-month highs, while oil pricesLCOc1 hovered above $80 a barrel.

The MSCI All Country stock index .MIWD00000PUS was up 0.87%, hitting a new high for the year. It is up 14.7% so far in 2023, though still not wiping out all of the near 20% loss in 2022.

Stocks and bonds in Asia rallied in response to the U.S. inflation news, while in Europe, the STOXX index .STOXX added 0.7% to Wednesday's gains, bringing its advance for the year to around 8.7%.

Market strategists at Citigroup said in a note on Thursday that slower job growth and softer-than-expected core consumer prices "finally lend some support to the Fed’s preferred narrative that supply and demand are coming into balance, allowing inflation to cool."

"We’ve been expecting a subsequent hike in September, but recent data raise the probability it’s delayed to November," they added.

DISMAL CHINA DATA

Investors in Asia shook off dismal China trade data, which showed both exports and imports contracted at a worse-than-expected pace last month, betting that the latest bad news will trigger more stimulus measures.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS surged about 2%, bolstered by a 2.6% jump in Hong Kong's Hang Seng index .HIS and a 1.6% gain in Australia's resources-heavy shares .AXJO. Japan's Nikkei .N225 rose 1.5%.

The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that first quarter global growth slightly outpaced projections in its April forecasts, but data since then has shown a mixed picture, with "pockets of resilience" alongside signs of slowing momentum.

BOND RELIEF

Rate-sensitive two-year yields US2YT=RR slipped to 4.647%, down 9.5 basis points.

Oil prices traded near the highest in two months on a soft U.S. dollar. Brent crude futures LCOc1 was little changed at $80.16 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 were also flat at $75.70.

Gold pricesXAU= were up 0.1% at $1,958 per ounce.

text_section_type="notes">To read Reuters Markets and Finance news, click on https://www.reuters.com/finance/markets

The 'final mile of the disinflation push https://tmsnrt.rs/44meIpY

(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne in Boston and Huw Jones in London; Additional reporting by Stella Qiu in Sydney; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((lawrence.delevingne@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.