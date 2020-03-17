Global Markets Choppy After Worst Day on Wall Street in More Than 30 Years

Global financial markets were volatile on Tuesday following the worst single-day performance on Wall Street in over 30 years.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 100 saw the biggest jump in Asia, rising nearly 6%. The Hang Seng rose over 1% while the Nikkei 225 closed modestly higher.

Early gains in Europe, however, quickly dissipated. The Stoxx Europe 600 slumped nearly 3%.

U.S. stock futures also were weaker after an early attempt at gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 3000 points on Monday. There hadn’t been three straight sessions of 9% moves in either direction since 1929.

“Disrupted supply chains didn’t miraculously get fixed this morning, nor did airplanes suddenly take flight, and neither has the ability of businesses and households to meet loan payments in the near term improve,” said Stephen Innes, global chief markets strategist at AxiCo.

The White House aims to deploy at least $800 billion in aid in the coming weeks to prop up the U.S. economy, according to Politico, with U.S. airlines asking for $50 billion, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that starting on Tuesday, people would be allowed to leave the place they live only for necessary activities. All electricity, gas, and rental bills will be suspended as part of a package estimated to be worth 300 billion euros.

France also enacted a one-day short-selling ban on 92 stocks that dropped sharply on Monday.

The European Union is expected to enact a travel ban for foreigners.

