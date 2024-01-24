GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks find footing; focus turns to ECB

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Asian shares rose to a one-week high as policy support put a floor under the battered Chinese stock market, while bonds were under pressure ahead of a European Central Bank meeting later in the day.

The Shanghai Composite .SSEC rose 2% and was headed for its largest daily gain in six months. The blue-chip .CSI300 index rose more than 1% and the Hang Seng .HSI climbed for a third straight session to take it 9% above Monday's 15-month trough.

All three indexes remain down for the year on investors' frustration at the lack of large-scale response from Beijing to China's economic slowdown, though Wednesday's cut to bank reserve requirements has again raised expectations of official help.

"Ultimately what is going to get fundamentals back on track is meaningful improvement in confidence and sentiment," said David Chao,global marketstrategist, Asia Pacific at Invesco.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was up 0.6%, while markets in Japan and India that have benefited from global investors' flight from China traded off recent peaks. The Nikkei .N225 dipped 0.1%.

In currency markets, the dollar has bounced from its lows after a survey showed U.S. business activity picking up in January.

The Canadian dollar CAD=D3 nursed losses after the Bank of Canada held rates but dropped language saying it was prepared for further hikes.

S&P 500 futures ESc1 were flat in Asia, as were Nasdaq 100 futures NQc1. A 6% drop in TeslaTSLA.O shares after the bell following earnings that missed expectations was offset by sharp gains for IBMIBM.N after an upbeat revenue forecast.

South Korea beat expectations for growth in the fourth quarter of 2023, though the Kospi .KS11 slipped and the won KRW=KFTC was steady. Traders sold shares in chipmaker SK Hynix000660.KS despite it turning a surprise quarterly profit.

Earnings from luxury behemoth LVMH LVMH.PA, Intel INTC.O and Visa V.N are also due later on Thursday.

YIELDS RISE

Global bond markets have meanwhile been under pressure as traders pare back expectations for rate cuts. European Central Bank policymakers will likely try to pour further cold water on market pricing at the post-meeting press conference.

The ECB is expected to leave rates on hold at Thursday's meeting. The euro EUR=EBS was steady at $1.0878. The yen JPY=EBS held on the strong side of 148 per dollar after hints at rate rises in Japan triggered selling in the Japanese government bond market. JP/

Ten-year Japanese government bond yields JP10YTN=JBTC posted their sharpest rise in seven weeks on Wednesday and rose a further 3.5 bps to 0.74% on Thursday. Wednesday's strong activity data drove two-year U.S Treasury yields US2YT=RR from lows overnight and they were steady at 4.37% in Asia.

Interest rate futures price about a 40% chance of a U.S. rate cut in March, down from 75% in December. U.S. GDP data is due later in the session and investors say indicators will need to sour markedly, and soon, to justify wagers on such cuts.

"For you to get rate cuts in March, we need to see bad data next month," said Remi Olu-Pitan, head of multi-asset growth and income at Schroders at an outlook briefing in Singapore.

"And if that comes through there's a problem for equities."

China's yuan CNY=CFXS held steady around 7.1590 to the dollar, helped by a strong fixing of its trading band. CNY/

In commodity markets Brent futures LCOc1 were 0.3% higher at $80.27 a barrel. Singapore iron ore SZZFc1 steadied at $135 a tonne while London copper CMCU3 had shot to a three-week high on hopes of more stimulus measures from China. MET/L

($1 = 7.1515 Chinese yuan renminbi)

World FX rates YTD http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6973 8284;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.