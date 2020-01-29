GLOBAL MARKETS-Buoyed by company earnings, world markets look past virus death toll

Global markets showed further signs of stabilisation on Wednesday as investors looked past a rising death toll from China's coronavirus outbreak to tiptoe back into shares and out of safe-haven assets such as the yen and German bonds.
