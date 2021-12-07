GLOBAL MARKETS-Bulls charge back as Omicron concerns ease

By Herbert Lash and Marc Jones

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Global equity markets surged and oil prices jumped on Tuesday on views the Omicron COVID-19 variant will not cause major economic damage, while a timely shot of Chinese stimulus helped spark the rally.

The Nasdaq jumped 3% as technology shares bounced back, helping the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of Europe's leading companies to head toward its first back-to-back run of more than 1% gains since February.

Tech stocks .SX8P climbed 5.3% in Europe, while the information technology sector rose 3.3% .SPLRCT to lift the S&P 500 index more than 2%. All S&P sectors were higher.

Asia overnight cheered record bounces by some of China's beaten-down tech giants, including e-commerce giant Alibaba Group BABA.N and other technology majors, including JD.com Inc JD.O and Baidu Inc BIDU.O.

Investors have made up their minds about Omicron and believe another major economic shock will be avoided, said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst with ThinkMarkets.

"After careful consideration, they think it is probably no more dangerous than the Delta variant of coronavirus and that preventative lockdowns and restrictions that we have seen will soon ease," Razaqzada said in a note.

In the latest coronavirus news, European Union health agencies recommended COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched for both initial shots and booster doses as the region battles rising cases ahead of Christmas.

MSCI's all-country world index .MIWD00000PUS advanced 2.20% and the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 rose 2.43%.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 1.67%, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 2.22% and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC advanced 2.95%.

The risk-on mood helped the dollar =USD climb against currencies such as the Japanese yen, JPY=EBS, which had lost 0.6% overnight, and the confidence-sensitive Australian dollar AUD=D3 also found buyers. FRX/

The dollar index =USD, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six currencies, rose 0.15% to 96.444. The euro EUR= fell 0.35% at $1.1245, while the yen JPY= gained 0.15% at $113.63.

Expectations the Federal Reserve will accelerate the tapering of its bond-buying program when it meets next week in response to a tightening labor market also supported the dollar.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes US10YT=RR rose 1.4 basis points to 1.448%.

People believe the Fed will do more, and sooner, to fight inflation, said David Petrosinelli, senior trader at InspereX, referring to a flattening of the yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR.

"The front end is focused on the Fed tightening policy because they need to, and the back end is more recognition that this economy probably is going to slow down in the first quarter," he said.

Safe-harbor German government bonds went the other way with yields - which move inversely to prices - up 1.7 basis points to negative 0.37% after falling to a three-month low on Monday. DE10YT=RRGVD/EUR

The equity gains also came after China's central bank injected its second shot of stimulus since July by cutting the amount of cash that banks must hold in reserve.

Uncertainty about its property sector remained, however, as Evergrande teetered on the brink of default again. But data showing stronger import growth was "a positive sign on the strength of domestic demand," RBC analyst Adam Cole said.

Shares of embattled developer Evergrande 3333.HK edged off a record low as markets waited to see if it had made an already-overdue $82.5 million bond payment or formally slumped into default.

Elsewhere, Australia's S&P/ASX200 .AXJO rose nearly 1% as its central bank left interest rates at a super-loose 0.1% and Japan's Nikkei .N225 advanced 1.9% as the yen dipped. .T

Oil prices climbed by about $3 on hopes Omicron will prove less damaging and as the prospect of an imminent rise in Iranian oil exports receded.

Brent crude LCOc1 added $2.85 to $75.93 a barrel. U.S. crude CLc1 rose $3.15 to $72.64 a barrel.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a video conference at around 1500 GMT.

