Global Markets Break Down On Coronavirus Anxiety

The coronavirus has been spreading outside of China at an accelerating rate. The virus has effectively shut down China’s, and investors are worried about the implication of its global escalation

South Korea and Italy are both seeing a sharp increase in cases over the weekend, with 833 and 223 total cases, respectively. Japan has banned large public gatherings in an attempt to reduce the virus’s transmission

Is this a buying opportunity or time to pull profits?

The economic impact that the coronavirus’s containment can be devastating. Entire countries could shut down as we saw with China.

Looking long-term it appears that demand is just being pushed back, not eliminated. The market has more room to fall considering its rich valuations, but as a savvy long-term investor I would be looking towards blue chips

Stocks like Microsoft MSFT, Nvidia NVDA, and Alibaba BABA look increasingly attractive as the market breaks.



