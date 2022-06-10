GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks track global shares lower, U.S. CPI in focus

By Stella Qiu and Alun John

BEIJING/HONG KONG, June 10 (Reuters) - Asian shares tracked a global equities sell-off on Friday as rate hike guidance from the European Central Bank and jitters over upcoming U.S. inflation data stoked concerns about global growth, while stocks in China rose on hopes of policy loosening.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS fell 0.9%, weighed down by a 1.2% drop in resources-heavy Australia .AXJO and a 1.5% retreat in South Korea .KS11. Japan's Nikkei .N225 fell 1.4%.

The fall is set to continue when the European markets open. The pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures STXEc1 fell 0.99%, German DAX futures FDXc1 were 0.92% lower, FTSE futures FFIc1 dropped 0.87%.

However, continued strong buying by foreign investors and cautious hopes of regulatory easing on tech firms lifted China stocks on Friday, despite news that the cities of Beijing and Shaanghai were back on COVID-19 alert.

China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.41%, while Hong Kong shares .HSI trimmed earlier losses to be off 0.2%.

Tech giants listed in Hong Kong .HSTECH, which took a heavy hit in early trade, reversed losses to be up 0.9%, driven by a change of fortunes in Hong Kong shares of Alibaba 9988.HK, which rose 1.8%.

Reuters reported that Chinese authorities has given billionaire Jack Ma's Ant Group a tentative green light to revive its initial public offering (IPO), following a Bloomberg story that China is considering reviving the IPO.

Despite denials from the company and the securities regulator, investors took it as a sign that a long regulatory crackdown on tech firms is easing, in line with the broad accommodative stance recently from China's top policymakers.

"It's a signal that Beijing has come out to tell you that they have shifted from crackdown to support, so there is no longer much uncertainty," said Jason Hsu, founder and CIO of Rayliant Global Advisors.

"China is now starting to enter an easing circle, which is definitely a good thing for the stock market. Stocks have fallen quite a lot before, so now they will rise again and make up for the losses.I think it is quite something to look forward to."

China's factory-gate inflation cooled to its slowest pace in 14 months in May due to tight COVID-19 curbs, while consumer inflation also stayed subdued.

That would allow China's central bank to release more stimulus to prop up the economy even as monetary authorities in most other countries scramble to hose down inflation with aggressive interest rate hikes.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank said it would deliver next month its first interest rate rise since 2011, followed by a potentially larger move in September.

"Global equities came under pressure after the ECB delivered its guidance, and (ECB President Christine) Lagarde noted upside inflation risks," said analysts at ANZ in a note on Friday.

"And with energy prices still pushing higher, it is not yet clear that inflation has peaked. Fed guidance and policy actions may have to turn more hawkish for longer. Financial markets are nervous."

Investors expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 50 basis points next week, especially if U.S. consumer price data on Friday confirms elevated inflation.

The consensus forecast sees a year-over-year inflation rate for May of 8.3%, unchanged from April.

Shares on Wall Street tumbled as the market awaited the price data. The S&P 500 .SPX and Nasdaq .IXIC fell more than 2% in their biggest daily percentage declines since mid-May.

In currency markets, the U.S. dollar =USD eased 0.2%against a basket of major currencies, pulling away from its highest level in three weeks ahead of the U.S. inflation report.

On Friday, The two-year yield US2YT=RR, which rises with traders' expectations of higher Fed fund rates, continued its climb to be hover around the highest level since early May. It touched 2.8352% compared with a U.S. close of 2.817%.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR also rose slightly to 3.0568% compared with its U.S. close of 3.042% on Thursday.

Oil prices eased after parts of Shanghai imposed new lockdown measures. U.S. crude CLc1 dipped 0.52% to $120.88 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.6% to $122.38 per barrel.

Gold edged down on Friday and headed for a weekly fall, as Treasury yields rose. Spot gold XAU= was traded at $1844.58 per ounce. GOL/

