GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks slide, bond yields depressed as recession worries weigh

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, April 6 (Reuters) - Asian stocks and U.S. equity futures sank on Thursday while bonds and the safe-haven U.S. dollar and Japanese yen were bid as mounting evidence of a U.S. slowdown fuelled worries about a possible global recession. Crude oil also weakened.

Equity investors were inclined to take money off the table after recent strong gains and with many global markets heading into a holiday for Good Friday, when potentially pivotal U.S. monthly payrolls data is due.

Japan's Nikkei .N225 fell 1.3%, making it the region's worst performing major market alongside South Korea's Kospi .KS11, which sank the same amount.

Chinese blue chips .CSI300 eased 0.36%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng .HSI sagged 0.37%, with tech shares on the index down 1% .HSITECH

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares .MIAP00000PUS was down 0.9%, accelerating declines as the trading day unfolded. The index had risen more than 5% since mid-March to close at a 1 1/2-month high on Tuesday.

U.S. Nasdaq E-mini futures NQc1 pointed to a 0.44% lower restart, after the tech stock benchmark slumped 1% overnight. E-mini futures for the broader S&P 500 EXcv1 indicated a 0.26% decline at the reopen, extending Wednesday's 0.25% slide.

"Cracks have started to appear in the U.S. economic data this week, and slowdown fears are re-emerging," spurring investors to sell riskier assets and shift to safer ones, including Treasuries and the dollar, IG analyst Tony Sycamore wrote in a client note.

"It makes sense to square some risk ahead of the Easter long weekend," he said. "All eyes are now on Friday's non-farm payrolls release."

Data overnight showed U.S. private employers hired far fewer workers than expected in March, adding to signs of a loosening labour market from earlier in the week.

The country's services sector also slowed more than expected, while earlier figures showed a stalling at factories as well.

As signs have built this week for a sharp U.S. slowdown, traders have been pricing for a more dovish Federal Reserve. Money markets now see the odds of a further quarter point hike at the May meeting versus a pause as a coin toss. And 71 basis points of easing are priced by year-end. FEDWATCH

"Until last week, I think some stocks, including tech, were more driven by expectations for Fed rate cuts to come earlier (but) now global recession fears are the overwhelming factor," said Naka Matsuzawa, chief Japan market strategist at Nomura Securities in Tokyo.

"I don't think anyone at the Fed has even hinted at starting rate cuts this year, so in that sense the market is kind of challenging the Fed."

Treasury yields have fallen, with the 10-year note US10YT=RR yielding around 3.29% in Tokyo, sticking close to the nearly seven-month low of 3.266% reached overnight.

That helped the yen, which is highly sensitive to U.S. yields, to gain against the fellow safe-haven greenback.

The dollar slipped 0.08% to 131.22 yen JPY=EBS, but was higher against most other major currencies. The dollar index =USD rose 0.14% to 102.01, continuing its bounce from a two-month low.

The risk-sensitive, commodity-linked Australian AUD=D3 and New Zealand NZD=D3 dollars slid 0.47% and 0.43% respectively against their U.S. peer. The euro EUR=EBS was off 0.16% at $1.08915.

Crude oil was also under pressure, with West Texas Intermediate CLc1 losing 73 cents to $79.88 a barrel and Brent LCOc1 off 74 cents at $84.25.

World FX rates YTDhttp://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Global asset performancehttp://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Edmund Klamann)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.