US Markets
AAPL

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set for mixed session as investors await Fed

Contributor
John McCrank Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Asian shares were set for a mixed open on Wednesday as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's view on the economy at the end of its policy meeting, although upbeat Chinese and U.S. economic data is likely to give sentiment a tailwind.

By John McCrank

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Asian shares were set for a mixed open on Wednesday as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's view on the economy at the end of its policy meeting, although upbeat Chinese and U.S. economic data is likely to give sentiment a tailwind.

Global equities markets rallied on Tuesday, first on data that showed China's industrial output and retail sales picked up, and later on an increase in U.S. factory production.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures YAPcm1 rose 0.75% in early trading. Japan's Nikkei 225 futures NKc1 slid 0.13%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures .HSIHSIc1 rose 0.33%.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 EScv1 slipped 0.01%.

Commodity-linked currencies such as the Australian AUD=D3, New Zealand NZD=D3, and Canadian dollars CAD=D3 gained after the positive Chinese data.

But with U.S. lawmakers at an impasse over a new stimulus package, concerns about the economic recovery remained and investors' attention shifted to the two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, which started on Tuesday.

"There is some expectation that with the U.S. Congress unwilling/unable to agree to a new fiscal package, monetary policy may need to step in to fill the void," NAB analyst Tapas Strickland said in a note. "Accordingly markets will be focused on any changes to forward guidance and to any balance sheet adjustments."

The Bank of Japan and the Bank of England announce their respective policy decisions on Thursday.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS closed 0.65% higher on Tuesday.

U.S. stocks ended off their session highs, with the Dow industrials closing little changed.

Apple Inc AAPL.O retraced earlier gains after its product event, which included the roll-out of a new virtual fitness service and a bundle of its subscriptions into Apple One. The stock, which often dips after a run-up prior to the event, closed up 0.2%.

The S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.52% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 1.21%.

U.S. retail sales figures from August will also be in focus on Wednesday.

Separately, the World Trade Organization found on Tuesday that the United States had breached global trading rules by imposing multi-billion dollar tariffs in President Donald Trump's trade war with China, a ruling that drew anger from Washington.

(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((john.mccrank@thomsonreuters.com Twitter @jmccrank; 1 646 223-6643; Reuters Messaging: john.mccrank.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL SPX IXIC

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular