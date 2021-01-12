GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise, oil churns higher on recovery bets

By Stanley White and Chibuike Oguh

TOKYO/NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Asian stocks rose on Wednesday, tracking modest Wall Street gains, as expectations that a vaccine will eventually win the battle against the coronavirus fuelled recovery hopes, while tight supply expectations pushed oil prices to a one-year high.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rose 0.45%. Chinese shares .CSI300 rose 0.34% while South Korea's KOSPI .KS11 gained 0.04%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 .N225 rose 0.49%, but Australia's S&P/ASX 200 .AXJO bucked the regional trend and fell 0.12%.

U.S. stock futures EScv1 edged up by 0.15%.

Treasuries extended their rally in Asian trading, which pulled benchmark 10-year yields further away from the highest in almost a year and caused the yield curve to flatten slightly.

Investors were betting that the incoming Biden administration would ramp up U.S. distribution of coronavirus vaccines, which would allow large parts of the U.S. economy to reopen, said Peter Essele, head of portfolio management at Commonwealth Financial Network in Boston.

"The amount of pent-up demand is slowly being unwound and over the next year it is probably going to result in one the strongest growth in 20 years and markets are pricing that in," Essele said.

"Right now, it's a race between cases and the vaccine and the vaccine will ultimately win out and the curve will flatten out."

On Wall Street, stocks fluctuated near unchanged for the session, not far from record highs. The Dow .DJI rose 0.19%, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.04% and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 0.28%.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) CLc1 rose 0.81% to $53.64 a barrel, reaching the highest since February after a larger-than-expected decline in U.S. crude inventories. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.87% to $57.07. API/S

Oil prices were also supported after Saudi Arabia said it plans to cut output by an extra 1 million barrels per day in February and March.

Some investors were monitoring developments in Washington after at least three Republicans said they would join Democrats in a vote expected Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump over the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

With seven days remaining in his term in office, Trump faces impeachment over accusations that he incited insurrection in a speech to his followers last week before hundreds of them stormed the Capitol, leaving five dead. Trump says his speech was appropriate.

An impeachment trial could proceed even after Trump leaves office on Jan. 20, but analysts say they don't expect any further political turmoil in Washington to affect markets.

"Markets since the election have been quite strong because uncertainty factor has been removed," Essele said.

Yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. government debt US10YT=RR fell to 1.1120% on Wednesday in Asia, down from an almost one-year high of 1.1870% reached in the previous session after a well-received auction of new 10-year notes.

The yield curve US2US10=TWEB, which had reached the steepest since May 2017 on expectations for big fiscal stimulus under a new Democratic administration, narrowed slightly to 96.6 basis points.

The dollar nursed losses on Wednesday as a retreat in U.S. yields snuffed out its recent rebound.

Against the yen JPY=D3, the greenback fell 0.18% to 103.58. The dollar also edged lower to $1.3679 against the British pound GBP=D3.

Safe-haven spot gold XAU= added 0.28% to $1,860.51 an ounce.

Global assetshttp://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

Global currencies vs. dollar http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Emerging marketshttp://tmsnrt.rs/2ihRugV

MSCI All Country Wolrd Index Market Caphttp://tmsnrt.rs/2EmTD6j

(Reporting by Stanley White in Tokyo and Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Sam Holmes and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

((stanley.white@tr.com; +81 (0)3 4563 2799; twitter.com/stanleywhite1 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.