GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise as Apple drives tech gains, virus worries ease

Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

Asian shares rose on Wednesday as better-than-expected Apple Inc earnings drove some regional tech gains although broader confidence was capped by worries about the economic impact of China's virus outbreak.

