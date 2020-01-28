GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise as Apple drives tech gains, virus worries ease

Asian shares rose on Wednesday as better-than-expected Apple Inc earnings drove some regional tech gains although broader confidence was capped by worries about the economic impact of China's virus outbreak.
