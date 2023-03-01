GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rally sputters as China pulls back, higher U.S. yields weigh

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, March 2 (Reuters) - A rally in Asian shares sputtered on Thursday, pressured by a pullback in Chinese stocks and higher U.S. yields amid fears that global central banks would keep raising interest rates to combat sticky inflation.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS lost 0.3%, reversing some of the 2.1% gain in the previous session - the index's best day in two months. Japan's Nikkei .N225, on the other hand, eased 0.2%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI retreated 1.0%, after registering the biggest daily gain of 4.2% in nearly three months the previous day, buoyed by unexpectedly robust readings from China PMI surveys.

Investors' enthusiasm has faded somewhat over China's economic reopening after Beijing dismantled its strict COVID-19 controls in December, as analysts look for more evidence to gauge the pace of economic recovery.

U.S. futures erased earlier gains, with the S&P 500 stock futures ESc1 falling 0.5% and Nasdaq futures NQcv1 down 0.7%.

Tesla shares TSLA.O slumped 5.5% in after-hour trading, after the Tesla Investor Day failed to excite investors. The company will cut vehicle assembly costs by half in future generations of cars, engineers told investors.

"Financial markets are caught between the two narratives of a softer landing, helped by China's reopening, and sticky inflation keeping policy rates higher for longer," said Chris Turner, global head of markets at ING.

"That will probably keep bond markets on the back foot and FX markets volatile in ranges."

Data overnight showed no let-up in stubborn price pressures in Germany, after both Spain and France posted unexpected inflation rises on Tuesday. Germany's 2-year government bond yield DE2YT=RR rose to its highest since October 2008.

In the United States, manufacturing activity contracted for a fourth straight month in February, but a gauge of prices for raw materials increased last month, stoking concerns that inflation would remain stubborn.

"The PMI manufacturing data provides a mixed message for global risk appetite, with improving growth trends positive, but lower output prices stalling out," said Alan Ruskin, macro strategist at Deutsche Bank.

"In general, developed markets tend to have a worse balance than emerging markets, in so much as growth is weaker and inflation more sticky."

On Thursday, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR hit a fresh four-month high of 4.0160%, after hitting 4% overnight. The two-year yields US2YT=RR also advanced to 4.9080%, a fresh 15-year high.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said he was inclined "to push up my policy path" after a recent government report showed the Fed's preferred inflation index accelerated in January to a 5.4% annual rate, more than double the Fed's 2% target and slightly faster than the month before.

In the currency markets, the U.S. dollar =USD index, measuring the greenback's value against a basket of major peers, gained 0.2% to 104.6.

The euro EUR=EBS lost 0.2% to $1.0646, reversing some of a 0.8% gain overnight, with hotter-than-expected German inflation adding to pressure on the European Central Bank to raise rates.

In the crypto world, shares in Silvergate CapitalSI.N plunged by as much as 28% after the cryptocurrency-focused bank said it was delaying its annual report and was evaluating its ability to operate as a going concern.

Oil prices were largely steady on Thursday, having risen by 1% the previous day due to optimism over China's recovery. U.S. crude CLc1 held at $77.67 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 was largely unchanged at $84.34 per barrel.

Gold was slightly lower. Spot gold XAU= was traded at $1832.53 per ounce. GOL/

