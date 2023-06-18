GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks pause rally, eyeing China stimulus, Powell testimony

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, June 19 (Reuters) - Asian shares started cautiously on Monday after their best weekly run in five months, as investors looked ahead to China's rate decision and U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimonies for clues on the path ahead.

Both S&P 500 futures ESc1 and Nasdaq futures NQc1 were mostly flat after Wall Street's bullish run met resistance on Friday. Cash U.S. Treasuries were untraded due to the Juneteenth holiday, while futures TYc1 were largely steady. .T

"Given that 2Q GDP growth is tracking at 0%, a strong sequential growth re-acceleration will be needed for full-year GDP growth to reach the government target of "around 5%"," said chief China economist Robin Xing.

Several major banks last week cut their growth forecasts for China after the recent disappointing data.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will wrap up his rare visit to China on Monday, with investors waiting to see if he would meet China's President Xi Jinping, which would likely be read as a positive sign in the otherwise frothy relations between the world's two biggest economies.

After a week in which the stock market cheered the Fed's decision to skip a rate hike in June, investors are also looking to a number of Fed speakers this week, with Powell set to deliver congressional testimonies on Wednesday and Thursday.

Some officials have already sounded hawkish, and with the dot plot indicating two more hikes, markets are pricing in a 70% probability of the Fed hiking rates by a quarter point in July before holding steady for the remainder of the year. FEDWATCH.

"Fed Chair Powell gives House and Senate testimony with focus on whether the July FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting is truly 'live', and if the Fed dot plot of two more hikes is a true base case depending on the data or more 'aspirational'," said Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy at National Australia Bank.

The Bank of England also meets on Thursday when it is set to raise interest rates by a quarter point to a 15-year high of 4.75%. Markets are betting on the British central bank's rates rising to nearly 6% this year.

The yen was undermined by a dovish BOJ JPY=EBS, touching a seven-month low of 141.90 per dollar, while the hawkish the European Central Bank, which hiked rates by a quarter point last week, helped the euro EUR=EBS hold near a five-week top at $1.094.

Oil prices tumbled more than 1% on Monday. U.S. crude CLc1 futures fell 1.0% to 71.03 per barrel, and Brent crude LCOc1 was down 1.3% at $75.63 per barrel. O/R

Gold prices were 0.1% lower at $1,955.77 per ounce.

