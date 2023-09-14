GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks climb as traders shrug off inflation surprise

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Asian stocks rose on Thursday, as traders figured a small upside surprise for U.S. inflation was unlikely to push up interest rates, while the euro was firm leading in to a European Central Bank meeting where expectations lean toward a rate hike.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rose 0.6% for its best session in a week and a half. Tokyo's Nikkei .N225 rose 1.4% to a one-week high. India's BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.5% to a fresh record peak.

S&P 500 futures ESc1 rose 0.3%, while FTSE futures FFIc1 and European futures STXEc1 each rose 0.2%.

Wednesday data showed higher fuel prices had lifted headline U.S. consumer prices by the most in 14 months in August for an annual rate of 3.7%, which was a touch above expectations. Core inflation slowed to an annual 4.3%, as expected.

Treasury yields initially spiked higher, as did the U.S. dollar, before both retraced the moves.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR finished the New York session a bit more than a basis point (bp) lower and fell by a further two bps in Asia to 4.23%. Two-year yields US2YT=RR spiked above 5%, but were last at 4.96%.

"I think markets are largely prepared for a rebound in inflation, given rapidly rising global energy prices," said Glenn Yin, head of research and analysis at AETOS Capital Group in Melbourne.

"It does feel like the highly anticipated Fed pause next week is outweighing the fact that inflation has risen at the fastest pace in more than a year."

Fed funds futures 0#FF: hardly budged on the inflation data, and imply nearly no chance of a rate hike next week, and about a 45% chance of another hike by year's end. FEDWATCH

Thursday's European Central Bank meeting is next on the horizon, with markets pricing about a 65% chance of a hike that takes Europe's key interest rate to a record peak. 0#ECBWATCH

However analysts see risks to the downside for the common currency - last marginally firmer at $1.0747.

"Either the ECB surprises by not hiking, or they deliver a very dovish late cycle hike," said Brent Donnelly at Spectra Markets. "Either way, it's not bullish euro," he said.

SUPPLY CUTS DRIVE OIL HIGHER

Around Asia, stock market moves were mostly modest, with the Hang Seng .HSI and mainland Chinese markets .SSEC.CSI300 trading either side of flat, with China electric vehicle shares a drag after the European Commission announced a probe into subsidies.

In foreign exchange markets, the dollar was slightly sold, and the Australian dollar was boosted by a surge in employment in August. It was last about 0.2% higher at $0.6435, though interest rate expectations were little changed.

The New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 was also firmer at $0.5929, while the dollar slipped about 0.2% to buy 147.13 yen JPY=EBS.

The yen has mostly handed back gains made after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda hinted at the conditions for an end to negative short-term rates, as traders figure on any exit being slow and the gap with U.S. rates remaining wide.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS was steady at 7.2747 per dollar.

China's central bank has asked some of the country's biggest lenders to refrain from immediately squaring their foreign exchange positions in the market, and to run open positions for a while in order to alleviate downside pressure on the yuan, two sources with knowledge the matter told Reuters.

In the U.S. session on Thursday chip designer Arm HoldingsARM.O begins trading, after a $51-a-share float gave it a valuation of $54.5 billion. Retail sales data are also due.

In commodity markets oil is on a tear as Saudi Arabia and Russia extend production cuts to the end of 2023. Brent crude futures LCOc1 are up 30% in three months to $92.32 a barrel.

"The market remains beholden to Saudi Arabia's oil policy," said analysts at ANZ Bank, who said if cuts were extended into the first half of next year, Brent prices could hit $100.

Gas markets were skittish as strikesbegan at production projects in Australia that account for more than 5% of global supply. On Wednesday benchmark European gas prices TRNLTTFMc1 were up 6.5%. NG/EU

World FX rates YTD http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Kim Coghill)

((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6973 8284;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.