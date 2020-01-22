GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks bounce as investors welcome China virus response

US Markets

Asian stock markets recovered ground on Wednesday as China's response to a virus outbreak tempered some fears of a global pandemic, although Shanghai shares initially slipped amid worries about a hit to domestic demand and tourism.

