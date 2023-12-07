GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares wobble with Wall Street, oil helps boost bonds

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Asian shares fell with Wall Street on Thursday, while a sharp fall in oil prices to a six-month low and a soft reading on the U.S. labour market boosted the global bond market.

European stockmarkets look wary as well ahead of their open, with both EUROSTOXX 50 futures STXEc1 and FTSE futures FFIc1 down 0.6%. S&P 500 ESc1 and Nasdaq futures NQc1 were little changed.

The Japanese yen JPY=EBS strengthened 0.4% to 146.76 per dollar after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda flagged several options on what interest rates to target once the central bank pulls short-term borrowing costs out of negative territory.

Amy Xie Patrick, head of income strategies at Pendal Group, said recent price actions in the equity and bond markets suggest markets were starting to wonder whether the global economy could be heading to a hard landing next year.

"Even though bond yields have continued to fall, equity markets are no longer rallying, credit spreads are no longer tightening. The markets are starting to wonder whether this is a good kind of bond yield rally or is the bond market telling you something a little bit more sinister," Xie Patrick said.

Data overnight showed U.S. private payrolls increased less than expected in November in yet another sign that the American labour market is gradually cooling.

Traders are turning their focus to the weekly jobless claims data later in the day, ahead of the non-farm payroll report due on Friday. Economists expect the economy added 180,000 new jobs in November, picking up from 150,000 the previous month.

The U.S. dollar =USD hovered near a two-week high at 104.19 against its major peers heading into the non-farm payroll release on Friday. Markets have priced in so much easing that they are clearly vulnerable to an upside payroll surprise.

China's bluechips index .CSI300 was last down 0.2% after hitting a five-year trough earlier in the session. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index .HSI fell 1.2% to a 13-month low.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 edged up 0.6% to $74.72 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate CLc1 futures rose 0.6% to $69.78 a barrel.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Stephen Coates and Tom Hogue)

