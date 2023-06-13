News & Insights

US Markets

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares up, dollar wobbly as US inflation data reinforces Fed pause bets

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

June 13, 2023 — 10:11 pm EDT

Written by Stella Qiu for Reuters ->

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, June 14 (Reuters) - Asian shares rose and the dollar was under pressure on Wednesday after slowing U.S. inflation solidified bets that the Federal Reserve would skip a hike later in the day, but uncertainty remained about further rate increases beyond this week.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was up 0.2% in early regional trade, after surging 1.1% in the prior session to the highest in two months.

"While the soft headline inflation print gives the Fed the go-ahead to pause its rate hiking cycle on Thursday, sticky core inflation will keep the Fed's hawkish trigger finger hovering over the rate hike button in the months ahead," said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG.

Gold prices were slightly higher at $1,945.96 per ounce.

Asia stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

Asia-Pacific valuations https://tmsnrt.rs/2Dr2BQA

(Reporting by Stella Qiu Editing by Shri Navaratnam )

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.