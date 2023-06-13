GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares up, dollar wobbly as US inflation data reinforces Fed pause bets

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, June 14 (Reuters) - Asian shares rose and the dollar was under pressure on Wednesday after slowing U.S. inflation solidified bets that the Federal Reserve would skip a hike later in the day, but uncertainty remained about further rate increases beyond this week.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was up 0.2% in early regional trade, after surging 1.1% in the prior session to the highest in two months.

"While the soft headline inflation print gives the Fed the go-ahead to pause its rate hiking cycle on Thursday, sticky core inflation will keep the Fed's hawkish trigger finger hovering over the rate hike button in the months ahead," said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG.

Gold prices were slightly higher at $1,945.96 per ounce.

