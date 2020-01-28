GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares turn red as Hong Kong tumbles on China virus

Asian shares erased earlier gains on Wednesday, swinging into negative territory as a spike in new Chinese virus cases sent Hong Kong stocks tumbling and fuelled fears about economic impact of the outbreak.
