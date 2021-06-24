GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares tread water, markets eye U.S. inflation signals

By Swati Pandey

SYDNEY, June 24 (Reuters) - Asian shares marked time on Thursday, with China nudging lower, while the U.S. dollar held below an 11-week high as investors reassessed U.S. Federal Reserve statements on inflation and looked to upcoming data for direction.

In early European trades, the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures STXEc1 were up 0.2%, German DAX futures FDXc1 were up 0.1% while FTSE futures FFIc1 were flat. U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis ESc1, edged up 0.3%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was flat at 694.32 points, off a one-month trough of 685.12 touched earlier this week.

Japan's Nikkei .N225 was unchanged too at while Chinese shares barely moved with the blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 up 0.1%. Australian shares .AXJO finished 0.5% lower.

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq closed at a record high on Wednesday, while other major U.S. indexes ended lower alongside European stocks. .N

The market has whipsawed over the last week, feeling the after-effects of a surprise projection for rate increases as soon as 2023 by the U.S. Federal Reserve which knocked stocks, boosted the dollar and led to the flattening of the U.S. bond yield curve.

Investors are now pricing the first full U.S. interest rate rise for February 2023 compared to December 2022 in the immediate aftermath of the Fed meeting.

Overnight, 10-year Treasury yields remained below 1.5% in muted trading. US/

"Until bond yields break out in a sustainable fashion, in either direction, it remains very hard to determine which direction stocks are headed in over the near term," JPMorgan analysts wrote in a note.

"Much continues to hinge on the upcoming growth data."

Europe released strong manufacturing activity data on Wednesday, while figures on ISM manufacturing and U.S. non-farm payrolls are due next week.

The U.S. dollar vacillated below an 11-week high versus major peers as traders navigated conflicting signals from Fed officials on the timing of a withdrawal of monetary stimulus. FRX/

On Wednesday, two Fed officials said a period of high inflation in the United States could last longer than anticipated, just a day after Fed Chair Jerome Powell played down rising price pressures. [

The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against six rivals, was treadig water at 91.772. It was at 92.408 at the end of last week, the highest since April 9.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar JPY= climbed to a 15-month high of 111.11. It was last slightly weaker at 110.76.

The Bank of England is expected to acknowledge the strength of inflationary pressures in recent data when it meets later in the day.

"We do not expect the statement to push back against expectations that interest rates could start to move higher in the second half of next year," ANZ economists said.

The British pound GBP= was steady at $1.3959.

Flash U.S. manufacturing PMI climbed to a record high in June, but manufacturers are still struggling to secure raw materials and qualified workers, substantially raising prices for both businesses and consumers.

Early PMI data showed that euro zone business growth accelerated at its fastest pace in 15 years in June on the easing of more lockdown measures and the unleashing of pent-up demand.

Oil prices hovered near two years high after an industry report on U.S. crude inventories reinforced views of a tightening market as travel picks up in Europe and North America. O/R

Brent crude futures LCOc1 was rose 16 cents at $75.35 a barrel and U.S. crude CLc1 jumped 15 cents to $73.23 per barrel.

Spot gold prices XAU= dipped to $1,776.2 an ounce. GOL/

Asia stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

Asia-Pacific valuationshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Dr2BQA

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; editing by Richard Pullin)

((swati.pandey@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 9321 8166; Reuters Messaging: swati.pandey.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; twitter.com/swatisays))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.