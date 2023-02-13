GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares track Wall Street's inflation optimism, yen recoups losses

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Asian shares tracked the bounce on Wall Street on Tuesday, as investors remained sanguine that key U.S. economic data due later would show an easing in inflation, while the yen recouped losses ahead of the nomination of a new central bank governor.

Japan's currency had weakened on uncertainty surrounding Kazuo Ueda's probable appointment as the next governor of the Bank of Japan, a surprise choice that could improve the odds of an end to its unpopular yield control policy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rebounded 0.4%. Japan's Nikkei .N225 rose 0.6%.

Chinese blue chips .CSI300 climbed 0.2%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI rose 0.4%.

Later Tuesday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release January's Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which is expected to show how effective Federal Reserve policy tightening has been in taming inflation.

Analysts expect headline CPI to rise 0.5% in January, with the core number seen advancing to 0.4% from 0.3% the previous month, according to a Reuters poll. On an annual basis, CPI likely eased to 6.2%, from 6.5% in December.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 .SPX rose 1.2%, while the Nasdaq .IXIC rallied 1.5% and Dow Jones .DJI was up 1.1%.

"The bottom line for us is two-fold. First, inflation is coming down, but it will not be a smooth decline. A return to target for inflation was never very likely this year, so patience is required regardless," said Seth Carpenter, chief global economist at Morgan Stanley.

"But second, the recent high wage inflation does not spell failure for the Fed. Services inflation is not too far off target, the link from wages to inflation is there, but small, and both services wage and price inflation are trending down despite a strong labour market," Carpenter added.

Treasuries rallied a little, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bonds US10YT=RR easing 2 basis points to 3.6940%.

The two-year bond yields US2YT=RR also eased from their three-month highs to hover at 4.5090%, compared with the previous close of 4.5340%.

In the currency markets, the dollar =USD remained subdued ahead of the inflation data, after suffering a 0.3% loss against its major peers last session.

It weakened 0.2% against the Japanese yen JPY=EBS to 132.13 yen, after gaining 0.8% the previous day.

On Tuesday, the Japanese government is expected to name academic Kazuo Ueda as its pick to become next central bank governor.

In the oil market, Brent crude LCOc1 futures eased 0.7% to $85.99 while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 also fell 1% to $79.2. O/R

Gold was slightly higher. Spot gold XAU= traded at $1,855.59 per ounce. GOL/

Asia stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

Asia-Pacific valuationshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Dr2BQA

(Editing by Gerry Doyle)

