GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares track Wall Street lower amid chorus of Fed speakers

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Asian shares tracked Wall Street lower on Thursday, as a number of Federal Reserve speakers echoed Chair Jerome Powell in saying that interest rates are set to go higher, capping risk sentiment, while the dollar hovered near one-month highs.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS slid 0.3%. Japan's Nikkei .N225 also fell 0.3%.

Adding to the cautious mood, Federal Reserve officials said more interest rate rises are on the cards as the U.S. central bank moves ahead with efforts to control inflation. None hinted though that January's strong jobs report could drive more aggressive policy actions.

"Now that inflation has passed its peak and many central banks have begun to slow the pace of policy tightening, markets are back to scouring their communications for evidence of what's to come," said Jennifer McKeown, chief global economist at Capital Economics.

"But despite the strong push for transparency over the past two decades, central banks are struggling to convey the right message with conflicting data adding to confusion about the inflation outlook in a post-pandemic world."

Governor Christopher Waller said the battle to reach the Fed's 2% inflation target "might be a long fight". But Governor Lisa Cook said the big job gains in January with moderating wage growth increased hopes of a "soft landing".

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that while inflation remained elevated, there were encouraging signs that supply-demand mismatches were easing in many sectors of the economy.

The two-year Treasury yield US2YT=RR, which rises with traders' expectations of higher Fed fund rates, eased 2 basis points to 4.4375% on Thursday, while the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR slid 5 basis points to 3.6012%.

In the oil market, Brent crude LCOc1 futures eased 0.2% to $84.90 while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 also settled 0.1% lower at $78.36. O/R

Gold was slightly lower. Spot gold XAU= traded at $1,872.48 per ounce. GOL/

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

