GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares track US futures higher, bonds hold gains

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Asian shares tracked Wall Street futures higher on Friday as Amazon provided some welcome earnings relief, while bonds were able to sustain a rally amid signs U.S. inflation was easing.

All eyes were on U.S. data later in the session that may show core inflation growing 0.3% in September on a monthly basis, with the annual rate expected to edge lower to 3.7% from 3.9% a month earlier.

Europe was set for a stronger open, with EUROSTOXX 50 futures STXEc1 rising 0.3% and FTSE futures FFIc1 up 0.2%. The European Central Bank held rates unchanged overnight, giving markets some comfort at a time of geopolitical turmoil.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS bounced 0.9% on Friday after hitting a fresh 11-month low a day ago. It is, however, on track for a weekly loss of 0.8%, weighed down by high bond yields, the conflict in the Middle East and mixed U.S. earnings.

There are growing concerns the Israel-Hamas conflict could spread more widely in the Middle East, leading oil prices to jump more than $1 a barrel on Friday.

Two U.S. fighter jets struck weapons and ammunition facilities in Syria on Friday in retaliation for attacks on U.S. forces by Iranian-backed militia.

China's blue chips .CSI300 gained 1%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index .HSI surged 1%, after data showed profits at China's industrial firms extended gains for a second month, adding to signs of stabilisation in the world's second-largest economy.

Mainland property developers listed in Hong Kong .HSMPI surged 2.8%, and tech giants .HSTECH rose 1.8%.

"The ride for shares is likely to remain volatile in the near term," said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP.

"But several things should help shares by year end - seasonality will become positive in the next two months; inflation is likely to continue to fall which should take pressure off central banks allowing them to starting easing next year; and any recession is likely to be mild."

U.S. data overnight confirmed a resilient economy with inflation easing, feeding soft landing hopes. The U.S. economy grew almost 5% in the third quarter, while underlying inflation subsided considerably during the quarter.

Speculation that the Bank of Japan could raise an existing yield cap at its meeting next week is also keeping traders on edge.

Gold prices XAU= was 0.1% higher at $1,987.49 per ounce, not far off a 2-1/2 month high of $1,997.09 hit earlier this month.

Oil prices regained ground after tumbling more than $2 a barrel in the previous session. They are, however, set for the first weekly drop in three weeks. O/R

Brent crude futures LCOc1 climbed 1.5% to $89.26 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate CLc1 futures were at $84.52 a barrel, up 1.6%.

Asia stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

Asia-Pacific valuations https://tmsnrt.rs/2Dr2BQA

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Sam Holmes and Jamie Freed)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.