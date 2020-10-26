US Markets
AAPL

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares struggle to shake off U.S. selloff amid coronavirus comeback

Contributor
Pete Schroeder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Asian markets look set to continue a downward path on Tuesday after soaring global coronavirus cases and shrinking hopes for a U.S. stimulus deal took a toll on Wall Street and drove up the U.S. dollar.

By Pete Schroeder

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Asian markets look set to continue a downward path on Tuesday after soaring global coronavirus cases and shrinking hopes for a U.S. stimulus deal took a toll on Wall Street and drove up the U.S. dollar.

Australia's ASX 200 .AXJO opened down about 0.6%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 futures NKc1 were up 0.04%. The Nikkei 225 index .N225 closed down 0.09% on Monday. The futures contract was down 0.25% from that close​.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures .HSI, .HSIc1 were up 0.1%.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS was down 1.52%.

U.S. indices fell sharply to open the week's trading, as anxiety over new record daily COVID-19 cases in the United States, Russia and France weighed on investor appetite.

And while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is still hopeful an agreement can be reached on a coronavirus relief bill before the Nov. 3 elections, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters on Monday that talks have slowed.

"The challenge for markets is that in most cases they are already pricing a very strong economic bounce. The new outbreaks, and the potential for a double-dip recession, directly contradict this assumption," Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.

The sharp decline set a bleak tone ahead of a busy third-quarter earnings season, with large U.S. tech firms like Apple Inc AAPL.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and Google-parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O set to report. Microsoft Corp MSFT.O reports its results Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 650.19 points, or 2.29%. The S&P 500 .SPX lost 64.42 points, or 1.86%, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 189.35 points, or 1.64%.

Renewed coronavirus fears drove investors into a host of safe-haven investments and away from riskier assets, including in the oil market. Brent LCOc1 dropped $1.31, or 3.1%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell $1.29, or 3.2%. Both contracts fell almost 2.5% last week.

Investors shedding risk gave way to a rise in the safe-haven U.S. dollar compared to other currencies. The dollar index =USD rose 0.286%, with the euro EUR= down 0.45% to $1.1806. Spot gold XAU= added 0.1% to $1,902.02 an ounce.

Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields also fell, with the benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield down 4.3 basis points in afternoon trading at 0.7977%, well below its four-month high reached on Friday.

Global assetshttp://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

Global currencies vs. dollar http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Emerging marketshttp://tmsnrt.rs/2ihRugV

MSCI All Country Wolrd Index Market Caphttp://tmsnrt.rs/2EmTD6j

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; editing by Richard Pullin)

((Pete.Schroeder@thomsonreuters.com; 202-310-5485;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL AMZN GOOGL MSFT SPX IXIC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular