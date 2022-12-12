GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slump, dollar firms ahead of central bank rate hikes

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Asian shares slumped and the dollar firmed on Monday at the start of a hectic week, as markets awaited a flurry of interest rate decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and others.

The caution is expected to spill over onto European markets, with the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures STXEc1 down 0.5%, German DAX futures FDXc1 losing 0.5%, and FTSE futures FFIc1 0.2% lower.

Both the S&P 500 futures ESc1 and Nasdaq futures NQc1 dipped 0.1%.

Japan's Nikkei .N225 eased 0.2%.

On Friday, Wall Street dropped, Treasury yields advanced and the dollar pared earlier losses. FRX/

A U.S. consumer price index (CPI) report on Tuesday will set the tone for markets for the week. Economists expect core annual inflation to ease to 6.1% in November, compared with a rise of 6.3% seen in the previous month.

Risk could be on the upside, after data on Friday showed producer prices had increased faster than expected, fuelling concerns the CPI report may indicate inflation is sticky and interest rates may have to stay higher for longer.

"It would be a big surprise if we didn't see the Fed step down to a 50bp hike .... We also want to understand if Jay Powell opens the door to a slowdown to a 25bp hiking pace from February - again, while in line with market pricing, this could be taken that we're closer to the end of the hiking cycle and is a modest USD negative."

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday at its last meeting of 2022, though focus will also be on the central bank's updated economic projections and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference.

Kevin Cummins, chief U.S. economist at NatWest, said any surprise in the CPI report was unlikely to shift the Fed from a 50-basis-point rate hike, although it would play a bigger role in the policy statement and the tone of Powell's press conference.

In addition to the Fed, the ECB and the Bank of England are also set to announce interest rate hikes on Thursday with both likely to hike by 50 basis points, as policymakers continue to put the brakes on growth to curb inflation.

Sterling GBP=D3 fell 0.3% to $1.223, while the Australian dollar AUD=D3 also slipped 0.3% to $0.6759.

In the oil market, prices rose on uncertainty over the restart of a key pipeline supplying the United States and the threat from Russia to cut production in retaliation for a Western price cap on its exports. O/R.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were up 0.6% to $76.58 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 was at $71.62 a barrel, up 0.8%.

Spot gold XAU= was 0.6% lower at $1,785.78 per ounce. GOL/

