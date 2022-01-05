GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares skid as rising U.S. yields hit tech stocks

By Alun John

HONG KONG, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Asian stocks fell on Wednesday as higher U.S. Treasury yields weighed on global tech firms and pushed the dollar to a five-year high against Japan's yen.

U.S. yields rose on Tuesday as bond investors geared up for interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve by mid-year to curb stubbornly high inflation.US/

The shift in market focus back to prospect for U.S. interest rate hikes has revived a rotation out of growth-sensitive stocks, such as tech firms, into ones that offer income, such as financials and industrials.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS lost 1%, after hitting a three-week high the day before, while Japan's Nikkei .N225 was little changed.

U.S. stock futures also slipped with S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 down 0.25% and Nasdaq e-minis NQcv1 losing 0.48%. European Stoxx 50 futures STXEc1 were flat.

"From Asia's perspective, it's a slightly more risk-off tone because it's one of those days where higher bond yields are a bad thing, as, even though they reflect a stronger U.S. backdrop, they tend to be supportive of the dollar rather than local currencies," said Rob Carnell, head of Asia Pacific research at ING.

"But it's pretty choppy, tomorrow we might get back to thinking the higher yields reflect a stronger global backdrop," Carnell said.

He said declines in the Nasdaq have dragged on Asia's big tech stocks.

In Japan, Nintendo 7974.T slipped 1.7% and South Korea's Samsung 005930.KS shed 2.5%.

In Hong Kong, tech stocks .HSTECH lost 3.7% with added pressure coming from China's fines on Alibaba 9988.HK, Tencent 0700.HK, and Bilibili 9626.HK.

U.S. shares were mixed on Tuesday with the tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC falling 1.3%, although rising yields boosted banks. Industrial names helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI to a record closing high and the S&P 500 .SPX to touch an all-time intraday high. .N

U.S. five-year notes US5YT=RR, which reflect rate hike expectations, soared to their highest since February 2020 on Monday, while two-year note yields hit their strongest level since March 2020.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year treasury yields US10YT=RR touched a six-week high on Tuesday and were last at 1.6473%. US/

Minutes from the Fed's December meeting, due at 1900 GMT, could highlight U.S. policymakers' newfound sensitivity to inflation and their readiness to tighten policy.

"The market is now speculating that a March rate hike is possible when the Fed stops purchasing assets, therefore yields are rising," said Edison Pun, senior market analyst at Saxo Markets in Hong Kong.

He said he thought declines in tech stocks would be short-lived, while rising yields would help banking stocks.

HSBC's Hong Kong-listed shares 0005.HK rose 2.3% on Wednesday, though Chinese bad debt manager Huarong 2799.HK lost 50% as trading resumed after a nine-month suspension, giving investors the chance to revalue the embattled company.

On the mainland, China Mobile 600941.SS gained 3.4% on their Shanghai debut on Wednesday after the company raised $7.64 billion in the country's biggest public share offering in a decade.

In currency markets, the yen JPY= was at 116.04 per dollar having dropped to 116.34 overnight, its lowest since March 2017, while the dollar index, which measures the greenback against six peers, was at 96.226, the stronger end of its recent range.

With the Bank of Japan widely expected to be late if not last in the queue to hike rates, the gap between U.S. and Japanese yields are rising, hurting the yen. FRX/

Oil prices were steady having gained in the previous session. Brent crude LCOc1 futures were flat at $79.99 a barrel while U.S. crude CLc1 futures were at $76.75 a barrel.O/R

Spot gold XAU= was at $1,814 an ounce, steady on the day and at the upper end of its recent range.

World FX rates YTDhttp://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Global asset performancehttp://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

((alun.john@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.