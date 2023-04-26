GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares sink on banking jitters, US economic concerns

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, April 27 (Reuters) - Asian shares extended losses on Thursday as troubles at U.S. lender First Republic Bank FRC.N continued to unnerve investors amid concerns that growth in the world's biggest economy could very well surprise to the downside.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS were 0.3% lower on Thursday, while Japan's Nikkei .N225 lost 0.4%. China's blue chips .CSI300 were flat, but Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI slid 0.3%.

Geopolitics also cast a pall over markets. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Wednesday that Chinese cloud computing companies like Huawei Cloud and Alibaba 9988.HK division Alibaba Cloud could pose a threat to U.S. security and vowed to review a request to add them to an export control list.

But tech giants bucked the gloom, with Nasdaq futures NQcv1 up 0.4% in early Asian hours as Facebook owner Meta META.Osoared 12% after the bell with its earnings beat. Intel INTC.O and Amazon AMZN.O will report their results later today.

Nomura 8604.T shares fell more than 7% early on Thursday after Japan's biggest brokerage posted a sharp fall in quarterly net profit after worries about a global banking crisis roiled markets and hit its investment banking business.

Overnight, in a brutal sell-off, First Republic Bank'sFRC.N market value briefly sank as much as 41% to about $888 million, under $1 billion for the first time, a far cry from its peak of more than $40 billion in November 2021.

Investors are waiting to see whether it can find buyers for assets and engineer a turnaround after CNBC reported that U.S. government officials are currently unwilling to intervene.

"First Republic is a bank it would seem to soon be no more. As the bank attempts all manner of rescue strategies it continues to slide relentlessly," said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities.

"It is a case of the incredible shrinking bank. Until, in the end, it likely just simply ceases to exist."

Data showed that new orders for key U.S.-manufactured capital goods fell more than expected in March, suggesting that business spending on equipment was likely a drag on economic growth in the first quarter.

U.S. Treasuries were steady, with the two-year yields US2YT=RR holding at 3.9345%, and ten-years US10YT=RR at 3.4391%. One-month Treasury yields tumbled ahead of a possible Washington vote on the U.S. debt ceiling.

Oil recovered some ground on Thursday after tumbling almost 4% on recession fears. U.S. crude CLc1 futures edged up 0.3% to $74.5 per barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 futures rose 0.5% to $78.09 per barrel.

Gold was flat XAU= at $1,990.04 per ounce.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

