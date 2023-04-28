GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise, yen dips as BOJ keeps ultra-low rates

By Ankur Banerjee

SINGAPORE, April 28 (Reuters) - Asian stocks rose on Friday as strong corporate earnings lifted sentiment despite lingering worries over economic weakness, while the yen dipped after the Bank of Japan kept rates ultra-low even as it announced a broad review of monetary policy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was 0.51% higher but remained on course to end the month lower.

Japan's Nikkei .N225 jumped 1% while the yen JPY=EBS weakened 0.72% to 134.92 to the dollar and Japanese government bonds 0#JPBMK= rallied.

The BOJ kept its loose monetary settings unchanged but revamped its guidance on the future path of policy, and announced a "broad-perspective" review with a planned time frame of around one to one-and-a-half years.

The central bank in its first meeting under new Governor Kazuo Ueda modified its forward guidance by removing a pledge to keep interest rates at "current or lower levels."

Aninda Mitra, head of Asia macro and investment strategy at BNY Mellon Investment Management, said the BOJ policy decision was not entirely a surprise considering the comments from the new governor before the meeting.

"What I was taken aback by was the amount of time they've given themselves to do the comprehensive review," he said, noting he thought a review would take another quarter or be completed by the end of the year.

"It does seem like the YCC (yield curve control) is here to stay for a while."

Markets will now focus on Ueda's post-meeting news conference for clues on how soon the BOJ could phase out stimulus.

Data earlier on Friday showed core consumer inflation in Japan's capital hit 3.5% in April, beating expectations and exceeding the BOJ's 2% target.

"As the inflation numbers head higher in Japan, I suspect the markets will start to get more focused on anticipating some sort of a tightening," said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP in Sydney.

Futures indicated European stocks were set to open higher, with Eurostoxx 50 futures STXEc1 up 0.44%, German DAX futures FDXc1 up 0.36% and FTSE futures FFIc1 up 0.35%.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 EScv1 eased 0.11% after Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O signalled its cloud growth would slow further as its business customers braced for turbulence and clamped down on spending.

Upbeat results from bellwether tech firms, including Meta Platforms Inc META.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O have helped lift U.S. stocks higher this week.

"As earnings season accelerates, macro and geopolitical clouds are receding, and company fundamentals are increasingly driving the market," said Lewis Grant, senior portfolio manager for global equities at Federated Hermes.

China shares .SSEX gained 0.70%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index .HSI was 0.71% higher. Geopolitical tensions along with worries over the global economic outlook have crimped investor sentiment in recent weeks.

Data overnight showed the U.S. economy slowed more than expected in the first quarter, even as price growth came in hotter than economists had projected.

The core PCE price index, one of the measures of inflation tracked by the Federal Reserve, jumped at a 4.9% rate after advancing at a 4.4% pace in the prior quarter.

Data also showed that initial claims for unemployment benefits fell, suggesting ongoing tightness in the labour market, a major driver of inflation.

"Stubborn inflation data gives the Fed little breathing room to take heed of nascent slowing in activity and the labour market should it continue to develop," said Taylor Nugent, an economist at National Australia Bank.

Markets are pricing in an 85% chance of the Fed raising interest rates by 25 basis points at its meeting next week, the CME FedWatch tool showed. Traders expect the hike to be the last in the U.S. central bank's fastest monetary policy tightening cycle since the 1980s.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR eased 2.3 basis points to 3.505%, after clocking their biggest intraday gain since March on Thursday as investors weighed the looming debt ceiling showdown in Washington.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 1.9 basis points to 3.738%.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six rivals, was 0.217% higher, with the euro EUR= down 0.12% to $1.1014. FRX/

U.S. crude CLc1 rose 0.52% to $75.15 per barrel and Brent LCOc1 was at $78.90, up 0.68% on the day. O/R

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

