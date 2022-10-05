GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise, oil extends gains after OPEC+ deal

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Asian shares were cautiously higher on Thursday, while the dollar eased ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data, and oil prices gained for a fourth day after deep production cuts pledged by OPEC+ members.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rose 0.4% in early Asia trade, as U.S. futures gained. The index is up 4% this week after faling 13% in September.

Japan's Nikkei stock index .N225 climbed 0.7% to its highest level since September, South Korea .KS11 advanced 1.2% and Australia .AXJO edged 0.1% higher. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index .HSI, on the other hand, fell 0.5%.

S&P 500 futures ESc1 advanced 0.6%, and the Nasdaq futures NQcv1 gained 0.9%, building on a late rebound in U.S. stocks which helped limit earlier losses. The S&P 500 .SPX finished Wednesday 0.20% lower and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC ended down 0.25%.

Mainland Chinese markets remain closed for holidays.

The Refinitiv Asia Energy index .TRXFLDAZPUENE rose 0.7%, after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies agreed to cut oil production the deepest since the COVID-19 pandemic began, curbing supply in an already tight market.

Oil prices rose for a fourth straight day to their highest level since mid-September. Brent crude LCOc1 futures were up 0.6% at $93.9 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures also gained 0.6% to $88.26 per barrel.

SO MUCH FOR FED PIVOT

Earlier this week, U.S. economic data suggesting that the labor market and economy were slowing as well as the Reserve Bank of Australia's surprise move to raise rates by only 25 basis points fuelled hopes of less aggressive interest rate hikes by central banks and lifted risk sentiment.

But those hopes were dashed after a slightly above-forecast report from the Institute for Supply Management showed a rebound in the employment index for the U.S. services sector.

"The optimism that buoyed financial markets earlier this week receded as U.S. data continued to articulate the need for further, decisive central bank policy action," said analysts at ANZ.

"Attention is now firmly focused on the September labour market report... The market needs to prime for a strong number."

U.S. non-farm payrolls data is due on Friday and analysts polled by Reuters expect 250,000 jobs were added last month and unemployment to come in at 3.7%.

Overnight, San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly underscored the U.S. central bank's commitment to curbing inflation with more interest rate hikes, although she also said the Fed will not simply barrel ahead if the economy starts to crack.

Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said the U.S. Federal Reserve's fight against inflation is likely "still in early days."

In currency markets, the dollar =USD eased 0.2% against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, after climbing 0.7% overnight on hawkish comments from Fed officials.

U.S. Treasury yields were largely steady after jumping overnight.

The yield on benchmark ten-year notes US10YT=RR eased 2 basis points to 3.7368% while the yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR stabilised at 3.7388%.

Gold was slightly higher. Spot gold XAU= was traded at $1,719.49 per ounce. GOL/

