GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise, dollar dips ahead of Fed policy decision

SYDNEY, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Asian shares climbed on Wednesday, led by Chinese stocks on reopening hopes, while the dollar sagged as investors braced for the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision later in the day, with many hoping for signs of a slowdown in future rate hikes.

European markets looked set to extend the cautious optimism, with the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures STXEc1 up 0.5%. U.S. S&P 500 futures ESc1 edged up 0.3% while the Nasdaq futures NQc1 rose 0.4%.

"Given that the inflation-related data have yet to show any signs of any moderation, we lean a bit more toward officials holding off from signalling they are reducing the size of hikes just yet."

Cummins expects the Fed to step down to a 50 bps hike in December.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS climbed 0.8% after wobbling earlier in the day, with Chinese bluechips .CSI300 and Hong Kong stocks .HSI reversing losses on hopes that China will ease its tough zero-COVID restrictions.

An unverified note circulating on social media on Tuesday that China was planning a reopening from strict COVID curbs in March triggered a sharp rebound following last month's savage selling. But quarantines and business disruptions in China are surging again and some analysts expect no major policy shifts until well into next year or even 2024.

Hong Kong is holding an investment summit on Wednesday to rebuild the COVID-ravaged city's image as the region's financial hub, with Chief Executive John Lee pledging it would continue working towards lifting COVID curbs.

Chinese policymakers also reaffirmed their support for Hong Kong and welcomed foreign investors to the city. Hang Seng index .HSI surged 2.5%, after a whopping 5.2% in the previous session.

Japan's Nikkei .N225 lost 0.1%.

Overnight, a survey showed U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in September, suggesting that demand for labour remains strong despite rate hikes. That sparked a reversal in Treasury yields and lifted market bets on interest rates to above 5% next year.

U.S. stocks closed lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI slipping 0.24%, the S&P 500 .SPX shedding 0.41%and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC falling 0.89%.

The safe-haven greenback gave up some of the rapid gains this year in October on speculation the Fed might indicate a slowdown in its aggressive tightening campaign.

The dollar's retreat in foreign exchange markets is temporary, according to a Reuters poll of currency strategists, who said the greenback still had enough strength left to reclaim or surpass its recent highs and resume its relentless rise.

"In the Fed's view, putting the U.S. into a recession is still a lesser evil than not tackling entrenched price pressures," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.

U.S. Treasury yields were largely steady on Wednesday after reversing much of the losses overnight on the unexpected strength in the jobs data.

The yield on benchmark ten-year notes US10YT=RR was little changed at 4.0422% while the yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR eased 4 basis points to 4.5157%.

In commodities, oil climbed after industry data showed a surprise drop in U.S. crude stockpiles, suggesting demand is holding up. O/R

U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 rose 1.4% to $89.65 per barrel, while Brent crude futures LCOc1 was up 1.2% at $95.82.

Gold was slightly higher, with spot price XAU= trading at $1649.72 per ounce.

