GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares mixed, yen tumbles after BOJ keeps yield policy unchanged

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Asian shares were mixed on Wednesday while the Japanese yen tumbled and Japanese yields stayed above policy cap, after the Bank of Japan unanimously decided to keep its yield curve controls in place.

Speculation in the bond market that the BOJ would tweak its yield curve control (YCC) settings at the meeting that concluded on Wednesday, had pushed 10-year government bond yields above the policy cap of 0.5% for a fourth straight session.

However, the bank maintained ultra-low interest rates, including its 0.5% cap for the 10-year bond yield, defying market expectations it would phase out its massive stimulus programme in the wake of rising inflationary pressure.

The 10-year yield JP10YTN=JBTC stayed at 0.5100% on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei share index .N225 meanwhile surged 2.2%.

S&P 500 futures ESc1 and Nasdaq futures NQc1 reversed earlier losses to be up 0.2% and 0.3% respectively on Wednesday. Overnight, the S&P 500 .SPX was 0.2% lower and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 0.14%.

China's blue chips .CSI300 dipped 0.2%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI was 0.1% lower.

Mahjabeen Zaman, head of FX Research at ANZ, now expects any further rises in the Japanese yen might have to be delayed until April when the new BOJ governor assumes position.

"I guess Kuroda has sort of done the groundwork with widening the band in December, He's done the groundwork for the new governor to get on board and take it from there."

Zaman expects the yen to appreciate to 124 per dollar by end 2023 and 116 per dollar by end 2024.

Just a month ago the BOJ shocked markets by doubling the allowable band for the 10-year JGB yield to 50 basis points either side of 0%. The change emboldened speculators to test the BOJ's resolve.

Mizuho Bank analysts said in a note that the BOJ adjusting YCC or pushing interest rates above zero was just a matter of time and execution, given the pressures arising from its divergence from monetary policy elsewhere.

A survey of global fund managers by BofA Securities out on Tuesday showed that expectations of further appreciation in the Japanese yen in January were the highest in 16 years.

After Bank of Japan decision, the dollar strengthened 2.4% to 131.18 yen JPY=EBS, pulling away from Monday's seven-month low of 127.21 yen.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was convinced Europe's largest economy would not fall into a recession.

China's Vice Premier Liu He also welcomed foreign investment and declared his country open to the world after three years of pandemic isolation.

Data on Tuesday showed China's economic growth had slumped in 2022 to 3,0% - the weakest rate in nearly half a century.

Spot gold XAU= eased 0.5% to $1901.20 per ounce. GOL/

Asia stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

Asia-Pacific valuationshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Dr2BQA

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Bradley Perrett & Simon Cameron-Moore)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.