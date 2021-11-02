GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares mixed as investors await crucial Fed decision

By Paulina Duran

SYDNEY, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Global shares idled just below record highs on Tuesday and currencies held tight ranges as nervous investors awaited the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, one of several central bank decisions this week that could set the tone for risk appetite.

The Reserve Bank of Australia was the main focus on Tuesday, as it took a step toward unwinding extraordinary pandemic stimulus policies by abandoning an ultra-low target for bond yields. The spotlight now swings to the Fed and then the Bank of England, which also have meetings this week.

Asian shares were mixed with the MSCI's gauge of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS holding steady at 0435 GMT, Japan's Nikkei .N225 edging 0.4% lower and futures pointed to a weaker European and U.S. open.

The MSCI's world equities index .MIWD00000PUS was down a marginal 0.02%, with Pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures STXEc1 0.25% lower and E-mini futures for the S&P 500 index ESc1 down 0.21%.

In Asia, the RBA defied investor expectations for a more hawkish pivot, pushing the Aussie and kiwi dollars lower and drove short-term bonds higher.

"The market was pricing way more," said GSFM investment strategist Stephen Miller. "They thought that the RBA would take bigger steps to remove monetary accommodation given the upside risks to inflation and I think the RBA have made the minimum adjustment possible."

The Aussie AUD=D3 was 0.25% lower to be within its two-week range at $0.75 AUD=D3 while the kiwi moved 0.1% lower to $0.7172 NZD=D3. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 .AXJO was down 0.5%.

Australian 3-year benchmark bond yields AU3YR=RR were 6 basis points lower at 0.98%, compared with their recent 1.267% high on Oct. 29, while 10-year bonds AU10YT=RR pared earlier losses to push yields to 1.958%.

U.S. 10-year yields held steady and 2-year treasury yields were one basis point lower to 0.491%.

Chinese shares .SSEC fell 0.6%, dragged by financials and consumer firms even as the country's cabinet pledged more support for the consumer services sector, while tech stocks drove Hong Kong's Hang Seng index .HSI 0.6% higher.

South Korea's KOSPI index .KS11 gained 1.50%.

Overnight, Wall Street advanced to record highs helped by gains for energy shares and Tesla.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 0.26%, after eclipsing 36,000 points for the first time during intraday trading. The S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.18% while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 0.63%.

The yen was 0.31% weaker at 113.65 per dollar JPY=EBS and the euro EUR=EBS also edged 0.07% lower to $1.15995.

The Fed on Wednesday is expected to approve plans to scale back its $120 billion monthly bond-buying programme, while investors will also focus on commentary about interest rates and how sustained the recent surge in inflation is.

"The elephant in the room is headline and underlying inflation, which are higher than the (Fed) was anticipating," said Standard Chartered's head of G10 FX, Steve Englander.

"We expect the (Federal Open Market Committee) to state that the Fed is ready to act decisively if inflation is not moving towards target levels when tapering ends, but it still expects inflation to fall as supply constraints ease. We think investors will see this as advancing the likely timing of Fed rate hikes," he said.

In commodities markets, a further 4% drop in Chinese coal prices CZCcv1 on Tuesday pushed them 50% below last month's record high.

Oil prices were little changed as expectations of strong demand and a belief that a key producer group will not turn on the spigots too fast helped reverse initial losses caused by the release of fuel reserves by No. 1 world energy consumer China.

U.S. crude CLc1 was 0.08% lower at $83.98 per barrel and Brent LCOc1 was trading at $84.76, up 0.03%.

Spot gold XAU= was 0.1% higher to $1,793.24 an ounce. Bitcoin BTC=BTSP was 0.7% higher at $61,365.2.

Global assetshttp://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

Global currencies vs. dollar http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Emerging marketshttp://tmsnrt.rs/2ihRugV

MSCI All Country World Index Market Caphttp://tmsnrt.rs/2EmTD6j

(Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney, Katanga Johnson on Washington and Herbert Lash in New York; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((paulina.duran@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 9171 7406; Reuters Messaging: paulina.duran.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.