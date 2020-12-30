GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hover near record high, risk currencies in favor
NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Asian shares are set to end a tumultuous 2020 by hovering near record highs on Thursday while riskier currencies cruised near 2-1/2-year peaks, buoyed by hopes that COVID-19 vaccine rollouts will help the world beat the pandemic.
The upbeat mood, reflected in overnight gains on Wall Street, drubbed the "safe-haven" dollar and drove currencies such as the euro, sterling, the Australian dollar and the New Zealand dollar overnight to highs not seen in more than 2-1/2 years.
E-Mini S&P futures ESc1rose 0.11% to 3,728.5, while MSCI's gauge of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was little changed at 661.76, a hair's breath from its record high of 661.80.
For the year, the MSCI index is up nearly 20%, outpacing a 15.5% gain in the U.S. S&P 500 .SPX. .N
Australian shares .AXJO lost 0.23% while the Japanese stock market is shut on Thursday.
Investors looking forward to a brighter 2021 will be eyeing China's official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index for December, due on Thursday at 0100 GMT.
Analysts expect the index to show China's factory sector growing at a solid pace in December as the world's second-largest economy steadily rebounds from the coronavirus crisis.
Still, some analysts warned that this year's heady gains in global stock markets could mean a lot less room for further appreciation in 2021.
"We'd say 80% of all the baseline good news expected in 2021 is already incorporated," analysts at DataTrek Research said in a note, adding that some "real surprises" would be needed next year for the U.S. stock market to rise another 10%.
For now, however, healthy risk appetites kept investors from the U.S. dollar.
The struggling dollar dropped 0.46% to 89.59 against a basket of currencies =USD, plumbing a low not seen since April 2018.
A listless dollar helped the euro EUR=EBS stand firm at a 32-month high of $1.2298. Sterling GBP=D3 was also steady $1.3611, a level last seen in May 2018. The Australian dollar AUD=D3 and New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 also held their ground at their respective 32-month highs of $0.7665 and $0.7215.
A battered dollar also supported gold XAU=, with bullion prices up a touch at $1,894.225 an ounce. GOL/
Oil prices bucked the trend, however, retreating a shade as swelling year-over-year supply led some traders to view any economic recovery ahead to be gradual rather than swift.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 shed 0.02% to trade at $48.39, far below about $62 at the start of 2020. O/R
Treasuries were little changed, with benchmark U.S. 10-year yields 10YT=RR at 0.9264% and two-year yields US2YT=RR at 0.1250%.
Global assetshttp://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl
Global currencies vs. dollar http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
Emerging marketshttp://tmsnrt.rs/2ihRugV
MSCI All Country Wolrd Index Market Caphttp://tmsnrt.rs/2EmTD6j
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Richard Chang)
((guiqing.koh@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6033;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StorySPX
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends lower as new COVID storm clouds overshadow stimulus passage
- Trump Threatens to Not Sign COVID-19 Bill, Wants Bigger Stimulus Checks
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ocugen Inc, Peloton Interactive, Apple
- EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources