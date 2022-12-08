GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares higher as dollar retreats, risk events abound

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Asian shares tracked Wall Street higher amid hopes that China's economy would pick up pace as COVID-19 curbs ease, although caution ahead of a week full of risk events, including the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, could cap sentiment.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rose 0.9% in early trade, edging closer to a three-month high hit earlier in the week. For the week, it was also set to rise 0.9%.

Japan's Nikkei .N225 surged 1.1%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index .HSI advanced 1.2%, with mainland developers .HSMPI up a whopping 4%. Chinese blue chips .CSI300, however, saw more subdued gains.

U.S. stocks snapped their recent losing streak to rebound. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .JI rose 0.55%, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.75%, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 1.13%.

U.S. monthly consumer inflation data is also due next week, with economists forecasting inflation likely slowed slightly to 8.0% in November from a year earlier, compared with 8.2% in October.

Futures have priced in a near-certain possibility that the Fed will slow down its rate hike to 50 basis points next week, but the target U.S. federal funds rate would have to peak around 4.9% by next May. FEDWATCH

"This slowing is not a signal that the central bank's job is nearly done...the slower pace of hikes starts a new phase of the Fed's tightening cycle," said Brian Martin, head of G3 economics at ANZ. "With inflation proving sticky and the labour market still buoyant, the risks to our 5.00% terminal view are to the topside."

Analysts at Barclays expect the key objective for the Fed at this meeting would be to execute a transition to slower hikes without easing broader financial conditions.

"With data on activity suggesting that the Fed's hikes, to date, have had limited traction on activity, we think the FOMC will accompany the move with hawkish dots to reiterate that the hiking cycle has a ways to go."

The U.S. dollar =USD slid 0.2% against a basket of major currencies on Friday, on top of a drop of 0.4% overnight. The safe-haven greenback was set to finish the week flat.

Treasury yields rose overnight and remained largely steady, after falling to the lowest in three years earlier in the week on expectations of slower growth or that a recession will curb the rise in rates.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR held at 3.4819%, compared with its U.S. close of 3.493%. The two-year yield US2YT=RR touched 4.3139%, up slightly from its U.S. close of 4.312%.

The yield curve remains the most inverted since the early 1980s at around -83bps, pointing towards a U.S. recession in the near future.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 surged 0.9% to $72.11 per barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 settled at $76.15 a barrel, 1% higher.

Gold was slightly lower. Spot gold XAU= traded at $1,788.99 per ounce. GOL/

