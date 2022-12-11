GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall, dollar firms ahead of central bank rate hikes

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Asian shares fell on Monday while the dollar drifted higher at the start of a hectic week, as markets awaited a flurry of rate decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and others.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS slid 1%, after rising 1.3% the previous week, buoyed by optimism that China is finally opening up its economy with the dismantling of its zero-COVID policy.

Japan's Nikkei .N225 eased 0.3%. The S&P 500 futures ESc1 dipped 0.2% and Nasdaq futures NQc1 dropped 0.3%.

In China, blue-chip shares .CSI300 were 0.5% lower, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index .HSI was down 1%, as investors focused on a rapid wave of COVID-19 infection disrupting the economy.

On Friday, Wall Street dropped, Treasury yields advanced and the dollar pared earlier losses. FRX/

A U.S. consumer price index (CPI) report on Tuesday will set the tone for markets for the week. Economists expect core annual inflation to ease to 6.1% in November, compared with a rise of 6.3% seen in the previous month.

Risk could be on the upside, after data on Friday showed producer prices had increased faster than expected, fuelling concerns the CPI report may indicate inflation is sticky and interest rates may have to stay higher for longer.

"It would be a big surprise if we didn't see the Fed step down to a 50bp hike .... We also want to understand if Jay Powell opens the door to a slowdown to a 25bp hiking pace from February - again, while in line with market pricing, this could be taken that we're closer to the end of the hiking cycle and is a modest USD negative."

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday at its last meeting of 2022, though focus will also be on the central bank's updated economic projections and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference.

In addition to the Fed, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England are also set to announce interest rate hikes, as policymakers continue to put the brakes on growth to curb inflation.

Sterling GBP=D3 fell 0.35% to $1.222, while the Australian dollar AUD=D3 slipped 0.5% to $0.6759.

In the oil market, prices rose after falling on Friday to the lowest level this year on global recession fears. O/R

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 increased 0.9% to $71.71 per barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 settled at $76.64 a barrel, 0.7% higher.

Spot gold XAU= was 0.3% lower at $1,790.38 per ounce. GOL/

Asia stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

Asia-Pacific valuationshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Dr2BQA

(Editing by Lincoln Feast; Reporting by Bradley Perrett)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.