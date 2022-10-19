GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares dragged lower by China, UK inflation on radar

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Asian shares were mixed on Wednesday, with investors cautious on China amid the ongoing Party Congress, while European markets are set to extend the optimism on earnings ahead of British inflation readings.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS reversed earlier gains to be 0.5% lower, driven by a 1.2% drop in Chinese blue chips .CSI300 and a 1.4% fall in Hong Kong's Hang Seng index .HSI.

The pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures STXEc1 rose 0.6%.

U.S. S&P 500 futures ESc1 rose 0.7% and Nasdaq futures NQc1 jumped 1.0%. Netflix Inc NFLX.O reversed customer losses that had hammered its stock this year and projected more growth ahead, sending its shares 14% higher in after-hours trading.

Better-than-expected quarterly results from Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N, Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N and Lockheed Martin LMT.N helped U.S. stocks rally. Both the Dow Jones .DJI and the S&P 500 .SPX gained 1%.

"While shares have managed to find technical support in recent days and could bounce further ... the near-term downside risks for shares remain high," said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital.

Chris Turner, global head of markets at ING, said a quiet week for U.S. data could also see the dollar correction extend a little.

"But a core view of not just the Fed, but other central banks hiking into a looming recession should mean that the core dollar bull trend remains intact."

The U.S. dollar =USD firmed 0.2% on Wednesday against a basket of major currencies. It hit another fresh 32-year high of 149.34 yen JPY=EBS overnight, before stabilising at 149.28 amid risk of intervention from the Japanese authorities. FOREX/

Sterling GBP=D3 gained 0.12% against the greenback to trade at $1.1333 after easing slightly in the previous session.

"Amid rapidly fluctuating views/market price on what the Bank of England will decide to do with rates on 2 November, a key data point of reference will be today's September UK inflation data," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy, at National Australia Bank.

A surprising strong inflation report from New Zealand on Tuesday prompted markets to sharply revise up the expected tightening pace for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

Oil prices recovered some ground on Wednesday, after plunging more than 3% in the previous session on fears of higher U.S. supply and the economic slowdown in China.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 rose 0.4% to $90.39 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 jumped 0.9% to $83.58 per barrel.

U.S. President Joe Biden will announce a plan on Wednesday to sell off the last portion of his release from the nation's emergency oil reserve by year's end, and detail a strategy to refill the stockpile when prices drop, a senior administration official said.

U.S. Treasury yields rose slightly on Wednesday after edging lower.

The yield on benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR edged up 3 basis points to 4.0317% while the yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR climbed to 4.4543%, compared with the previous close of 4.4370%.

Gold was slightly lower. Spot gold XAU= traded at $1,645.81 per ounce. GOL/

