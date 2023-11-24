GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares dragged lower by China, Treasury yields climb

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Asian shares were dragged lower by losses in China on Friday and in the absence of guidance from Wall Street, which was closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, while the dollar stayed on the back foot and Treasury yields climbed a touch.

The holiday lull is likely to extend to Europe, with EUROSTOXX 50 futures STXEc1 mostly flat. Both S&P 500 futures ESc1 and Nasdaq futures NQc1 were also little changed.

In geopolitical news, Israel and Hamas started a four-day ceasefire on Friday. The militants are set to release 13 Israeli women and child hostages later in the day and aid will flow into the besieged Gaza enclave, the first pause in the near seven-week-old war.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUSfell 0.6% but are still headed for a weekly gain of 0.8%. It is up about 7% in November as investors grew increasingly confident that U.S. rates have peaked, with discussion shifting to the timing and speed of rate cuts. FEDWATCH

Japan's markets .N225 returned from a holiday, with the Nikkei .225 climbing 0.7% to charge towards a 33-year high hit on Monday.

Data on Friday showed that Japan's core consumer inflation picked up slightly in October, although by less than expected, and factory activity shrank for a sixth month.

"Since share markets rebounded so quickly, they became technically overbought, so it's quite possible we go through a period of consolidation," said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP.

"You get the talk of the so-called Santa rally, but often times Santa rally doesn't really occur in the last two weeks of December. So we could have a couple of weeks with the markets sort of just meandering around and lacking direction."

Overnight, U.S. markets were closed for the holiday. In Europe, slightly better than expected euro zone PMIs nudged the euro EUR= and shares higher and Sweden's crown dropped EURSEK= as its central bank left rates on hold.

The sterling GBP=D3 perched near a 2-1/2 month top at $1.2540, as strong results from a business survey led markets to push back bets on when the first Bank of England rate cut might come.

Oil prices extended losses after tumbling more than 1% on concerns over the delayed OPEC+ meeting. Brent crude futures LCOc1fell 0.2% to $81.26 a barrel. O/R

Gold prices XAU= was 0.1% higher at $1,993.63 per ounce.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu. Editing by Sam Holmes, Robert Birsel)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com))

