GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares dragged lower by China, dollar on back foot

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Asian shares were dragged lower by China on Friday amid little guidance from Wall Street which was closed for a holiday, while the dollar remained on the back foot as investors bet U.S. rates have peaked.

The yen JPY=EBS was little changed after data showed that Japan's core consumer inflation picked up again in October, although by less than expected, and factory activity shrank for a sixth straight month.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS eased 0.4% but are headed for a weekly gain of 0.9%. It is up a whopping 7.1% so far in November as investors grew increasingly confident that the U.S. rates have peaked, with discussions shifting to the timing and speed of future rate cuts. FEDWATCH

Japan's markets .N225 returned from a holiday, with Nikkei .225 climbing 1.0% to charge towards a 33-year high hit on Monday.

Chinese bluechips .CSI300 fell 0.3% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index .HSI tumbled 1.3%, reversing the previous day's hefty gains. Chinese developers listed in Hong Kong .HSMPI lost 0.7%, after jumping 6.4% on Thursday on more support measures from Beijing to prop up the beleaguered industry.

"Since share markets rebounded so quickly, they became technically overbought, so it's quite possible we go through a period of consolidation in markets," said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP.

"You get the talk of the so-called Santa rally, but often times Santa rally doesn't really occur in the last two weeks of December. So we could have a couple of weeks with the markets sort of just meandering around and lacking direction."

Overnight, U.S. markets were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. In Europe, slightly better than expected euro zone PMIs nudged the euro EUR= and shares DE10YT=RR higher and Sweden's crown dropped EURSEK= as its central bank left rates on hold.

The sterling GBP=D3 perched near a 2-1/2 month top at $1.2575, as strong results from a business survey led markets to push back bets on when the first rate cut from the Bank of England might come.

Oil prices were mixed after tumbling more than 1% on concerns over the delayed OPEC+ meeting. Brent crude futures LCOc1 were up 0.3% at $81.69 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 fell 0.6% to $76.65 a barrel.

Gold prices XAU= was flat at $1,992.75 per ounce.

Asia stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

Asia-Pacific valuations https://tmsnrt.rs/2Dr2BQA

(Reporting by Stella Qiu. Editing by Sam Holmes)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.