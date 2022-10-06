GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares climb, oil extends gains after OPEC+ deal

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Asian shares rose on Thursday as the dollar wobbled ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data, and oil prices gained for a fourth day after deep production cuts pledged by OPEC+ members.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rose 0.7%, marking its third straight day of gains. It is up 4.5% for the week after a staggering 13% drop in September.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index .HSI also trimmed earlier losses to be off 0.2% on the day. Mainland Chinese markets remain closed for holidays.

Offshore risk sentiment remained buoyant. The S&P 500 futures ESc1 rose 0.5% and Nasdaq futures NQcv1 increased 0.7%, building on a late rebound in U.S. stocks which helped limit earlier losses.

The S&P 500 .SPX finished Wednesday 0.20% lower and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC ended down 0.25%.

The Refinitiv Asia Energy index .TRXFLDAZPUENE surged 1.4%, after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies agreed to cut oil production the deepest since the COVID-19 pandemic began, curbing supply in an already tight market.

But those hopes were dashed after the ADP National Employment Report showed private employment rising more than estimated in September and the Institute for Supply Management reported the service sector shrank less than expected in September and employment ticked up.

"The optimism that buoyed financial markets earlier this week receded as U.S. data continued to articulate the need for further, decisive central bank policy action," said analysts at ANZ.

"Attention is now firmly focused on the September labour market report... The market needs to prime for a strong number."

U.S. non-farm payrolls data is due on Friday and analysts polled by Reuters expect 250,000 jobs were added last month and unemployment to come in at 3.7%.

Overnight, San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly underscored the U.S. central bank's commitment to curbing inflation with more interest rate hikes, although she also said the Fed will not simply barrel ahead if the economy starts to crack.

Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said the U.S. Federal Reserve's fight against inflation is likely "still in early days."

In currency markets, the dollar =USD eased 0.3% against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, after climbing 0.7% overnight on hawkish comments from Fed officials.

The yield on benchmark ten-year notes US10YT=RR was largely unchanged at 3.7471% while the yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR stabilised at 4.1562%.

Gold was slightly higher. Spot gold XAU= was traded at $1,723.4489 per ounce. GOL/

Asia stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

Asia-Pacific valuationshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Dr2BQA

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.