GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares climb as U.S. yields ease, China signals economic support

By Stella Qiu and Alun John

BEIJING, April 14 (Reuters) - Asian shares tracked Wall Street higher on Thursday, while U.S. Treasury yields eased and the dollar retreated, as the latest U.S. data raised hopes that inflation may be close to peaking, though several major central banks raised rates aggressively.

Traders were waiting for a European Central Bank meeting later in the day to see if it was as hawkish as others have been.

Share market sentiment received a boost from China's announcement late on Wednesday that authorities should cut banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR) soon to support an economy battered by COVID-19 lockdowns. [nL2N2WB0UH]

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rose 0.4%, buoyed by a 0.5% gain in Australia's resource-heavy shares .AXJO and a 1.2% advance in mainland China's blue chip stocks .CSI300. Japan's Nikkei .N225 was up 1.2%.

European markets are set to open higher, with EUROSTOXX 50 futures STXEc1 up 0.56%, German DAX futures FDXc1 rising 0.56%, and FTSE futures FFIc1 gaining 0.24% in Asia trade.

S&P500 futures ESc1 rose 0.2% and Nasdaq futures NQcv1 were 0.4% higher.

David Chao, Hong Kong-based global market strategist at Invesco, said several developments were boosting shares on Thursday, including moderating gains in U.S. core consumer prices, which could mean inflation pressures may start to abate soon, and China's announcement of more policy support.

"I've argued that an upswing in money supply and credit growth could provide a floor for Chinese equities and signal that investor sentiment may soon start to improve, especially if COVID and geopolitical concerns start to wane," Chao said.

Elsewhere, other central banks reinforced the hawkish global mood ahead of the ECB meeting. The Bank of Korea surprised markets with a rate hike and the Monetary Authority of Singapore also tightened policy.

That did not appear to affect the sentiment much. South Korean shares KOSPI .KS11 reversed earlier losses to be up 0.1%, while Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index .STI also rose slightly.

Equity markets have suffered from central banks' hawkishness, but all three Wall Street indexes gained over 1% on Wednesday.

Asian markets including Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia are on holiday on Friday for the long Easter weekend, as are major European and U.S. markets.

Hopes that U.S. inflation may have peaked led U.S. Treasury yields to extend their decline on Thursday. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was at 2.6636%, compared to an over three-year peak of 2.836%, before the data released on Tuesday showed inflation running less hot than investors had feared.

The two-year yield US2YT=RR, which rises with traders' expectations of higher Fed fund rates, touched 2.3156%, compared with a close of 2.3645% the previous day.

Retreating U.S. yields offered some relief to the bruised yen on Thursday, with the safe haven currency up 0.3% against the greenback. It had weakened past the 126 yen per dollar mark in the previous session.

The prospect of fast and aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes and growing market expectations that the Bank of Japan will keep rates ultra-low in the near term have weakened the yen.

The euro also gained 0.2% against the dollar, although it was not too far away from its 1-month low on concerns about the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine warned on Wednesday that Russia was ramping up efforts in the south and east as it seeks full control of Mariupol, while Western governments committed more military help to bolster Kyiv.

Oil prices fell on Thursday, after rising sharply in the first half of the week, as traders weighed a larger-than-expected build in U.S. oil stocks against tightening global supply. O/R

U.S. crude CLc1 dipped 0.48% to $103.75 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.1% to $108.70 per barrel.

Gold was slightly lower, hovering around its 1-month high. Spot gold XAU= was traded at $1,974.72 per ounce. GOL/

