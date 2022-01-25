GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares cautiously higher as investors await Fed policy update

By Stella Qiu and Alun John

BEIJING, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Asian share markets got off to a cautious start on Wednesday, after another volatile Wall Street session, as investors braced for the outcome of the Fed's meeting late in the day and any hints about faster tightening of monetary policy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was up 0.26% early on Wednesday, but the index has skidded 2.4% this year, and is testing mid-December's one-year low.

Concerns that the Fed's expected interest rate hikes could hammer Asia's equities markets have dragged on the regional benchmark, though moves elsewhere have been even more dramatic.

Globally, U.S. stocks posted their worst week since 2020 last week, and MSCI's world index .MIWD00000PUS is on course for its biggest monthly drop since the COVID-19 pandemic hit markets in March 2020.

Japan's Nikkei .N225 lost 0.8% to hover around its lowest level since Dec. 2020.

The Fed is due to update its policy plan later on Wednesday, likely fleshing out timing for expected rate hikes and shrinking its massive balance sheet.

"Asian markets are currently being affected by volatility in global markets, concerns about Fed tightening in the face of higher inflation and uncertainty about events in Russia and Ukraine," said Mansoor Mohi-uddin, chief economist at Bank of Singapore.

Growing tensions as Russian troops massed on Ukraine's border have added to a risk-averse environment for investors.

"We expect the Fed meeting, however, will not add to volatility. The central bank is set to only finish its quantitative easing in March and while it will signal interest rates are likely to be raised in March too, the Fed will endorse market expectations for quarterly 25bps hikes for its fed funds rate rather than more aggressive tightening this year," Mohi-uddin added.

Money markets are priced for a first rate hike by the Fed in March, with three more quarter-point increases by year-end. FEDWATCH

Fed tightening is putting pressure on some central banks in Asia to follow suit, potentially hurting their equity markets as happened in 2013 when the U.S. central bank began tapering its post financial crisis stimulus.

"As long as turbulence remains relatively contained to equity markets, the bar for the Fed becoming dovish is high," said analysts at Nomura in a note.

They said they thought some of the Fed's policy committee would interpret the latest sell off in equities as potentially taking out some of the "froth" in the market, so it would not change their view, especially amid worries about high inflation.

In early trade Wednesday morning, China's blue-chip .CSI300 index rose 0.4%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI was up 0.6%.

Hao Hong, Head of Research at BOCOM International, expects limited appetite from investors to hold big positions in Asia after heavy market selling, as the Chinese New Year approaches.

U.S. Treasuries were steady on Wednesday, with yields on two year notes US2YT=RR at 1.0273%, holding onto gains made earlier this month. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was 1.7814%, a little below the two-year high of 1.9% hit last week. US/

S&P 500 futures ESc1 fell 0.13% and Nasdaq futures NQc1 were flat.

On the previous trading day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 0.19%, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 1.22% and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 2.28%.

The dollar index =USD against a basket of major currencies was mostly unchanged, although the U.S. greenback lost some ground against the safe haven yen JPY=, which has benefited from a flight to safety in recent months, and the Australian dollar AUD=D3. FRX

U.S. crude CLc1 fell 0.4% on Wednesday to $85.26 per barrel and Brent crude LCOc1 eased 0.16% to $88.04 per barrel.

Spot gold XAU= added 0.1% to $1,848.41 an ounce, having hit a two month high overnight as investors sought safety.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Alun John; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

