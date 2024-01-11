GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares cautious as oil jumps on US strikes in Yemen

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Asian shares were cautious on Friday as the escalating conflict in the Red Sea region sent oil prices surging, while slightly higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data did not dent investors' views on early and aggressive rate cuts in the U.S. and Europe.

The rally in rates may have been helped by dovish comments from European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde who said rate cuts would occur if the central bank has certainty that inflation had fallen to the 2% level.

In breaking news, the United States and Britain have started carrying out strikes against targets linked to Houthis in Yemen, after the Iran-backed group attacked international ships in the Red Sea. Brent LCOc1 futures jumped 2% to $78.95 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 rose 2.1% to $73.53.

The intensifying conflict in the Red Sea has kept shares on edge. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS eased 0.1%, although Japan's Nikkei .N225 gained 1.2% to another 34-year high, boosted by a weak yen.

Chinese inflation data showed the country's economic recovery remained weak in December, with the consumer price index falling 0.3% from a year ago. For all of 2023, consumer inflation stood at 0.2%, lower than the official target of around 3%.

Overnight, Wall Street reversed earlier declines and was mostly flat on the day after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in December, with a closely watched core measure coming in slightly above consensus.

Andrew Lilley, chief rates strategist at Barrenjoey, said that even though the core U.S. inflation data came in a little stronger than expected, it does not suggest a strong read on PCE, which is the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation.

"Additionally to that, the Fed speakers that we had last night all sounded incrementally more dovish than they had previously and ... we didn't hear such a strong pushback on the idea of a March cut from everybody who spoke," he added.

Fed officials took few fresh signals from the inflation data, with Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin saying it did little to clarify the path of inflation.

"Lagarde has also similarly been pushing back against the (rate cut) idea ... So as soon as Lagarde changes her tune, and last night she did change her tune, the market is starting to move the timing of those cuts forward," said Lilley.

Treasuries were steady in Asia after the rally, led by the short end of the curve. The two-year yield US2YT=RR was at 4.2639% in Asia, having fallen 11 basis points overnight, while the 10 year US10YT=RR was little changed at 3.9828%, after easing 5 bps overnight.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

