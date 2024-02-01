GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares buoyed by US tech bounce, payrolls in focus

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Asian shares were buoyed by a late bounce in U.S. tech on Friday as results from Meta and Amazon beat expectations, while investors are bracing for U.S. jobs figures, which could hasten bets for rate cuts if they come in below forecast.

Both quarterly results from Meta PlatformsMETA.O and Amazon.comAMZN.O impressed investors, with their shares surging 15% and 7% in after-hour trading, respectively, adding a combined $280 billion in stock market value on Thursday. Apple AAPL.O, however, fell 3% after the close on disappointing China sales.

Nasdaq futures NQc1 extended gains to be up 1%, while S&P 500 futures ESc1 rose 0.6%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei .N225 added 1%, bringing the weekly gain to 1.7%, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS also gained 1.1% and was up 0.6% on the week.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index .HSI jumped 1.5% while China's bluechips .CSI300 eked out a modest gain of 0.1%.

Concerns about the health of regional lenders resurfaced after New York Community Bancorp NYCB.N reported increased stress in its commercial real estate portfolio.

"It does provide another bit of a headwind for sentiment within the equity market. But for the Fed, I think that at this stage it's not yet a concern that will tilt them or force them into some policy action," said Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank.

For now, investors are mostly waiting for U.S. payrolls data on Friday. Economists expect the U.S. economy added 180,000 new jobs in January, while the jobless rate ticked up to 3.8% from 3.7%.

That would come after a surprise jump in jobless claims and a weak private payrolls report.

"If you look at the distributions of the survey, it actually has a significantly wide distribution, so there's a greater degree of uncertainty in terms of the outcome," said Catril from NAB.

"Although yesterday Fed Chair Powell didn't think a March rate cut was likely, ultimately...the data will determine the case for when the Fed should start easing."

Long-term Treasury yields US10YT=RR held at 3.8802%, after slumping 10 basis points to as far as 3.817%, while rate sensitive two-years US2YT=RR were steady at 4.204%, having dropped 4 bps to a low of 4.134% overnight.

The slide in yields pressured the U.S. dollar, which fell 0.5% overnight against its peers =USD and stuck to the low end of its recent range at 103.02.

The euro EUR=EBS was buoyant at $1.0878, having lifted 0.5% overnight after data showed underlying price pressures in the euro zone were still strong. The sterling GBP=D3 perched at $1.2752, having rallied 0.5% overnight after the Bank of England said it would trend carefully about rate cuts.

In energy markets, oil prices recouped some losses from the previous day after unsubstantiated reports of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas helped eased supply concerns. O/R

Brent crude futures LCOc1 rose 0.7% to $79.26 a barrel, after falling more than 2% the previous day, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 gained 0.6% to $74.3 a barrel.

Safe-haven gold XAU= was flat at $2,054.78.

Asia stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

Asia-Pacific valuations https://tmsnrt.rs/2Dr2BQA

(Reporting by Stella Qiu. Editing by Sam Holmes)

