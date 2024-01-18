GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares bounce on global tech rally, yen loser of the week

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Asian shares bounced on Friday, buoyed by a rally in regional chipmakers, while the yen was set to end the week with heavy losses as investors pared back bets the Bank of Japan would soon abandon its uber-easy policies.

Oil prices were on edge amid worries about increasing geopolitical risks in the Middle East. The U.S. launched against Houthi anti-ship missiles aimed at the Red Sea on Thursday, and Pakistan conducted strikes inside Iran, two days after Iranian strikes inside Pakistani territory. O/R

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rallied 0.9% on Friday, but was still down 2.9% for the week, the biggest weekly loss since mid-August.

Taipei-listed shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC)2330.TWsurged 5.0% after the chipmaking giant projected 2024 revenue growth of more than 20%. Its U.S. shares soared nearly 10% overnight, fuelling a tech rally on Wall Street. .N

MSCI Asia ex-Japan IT index .MIAPJIT00NUS gained nearly 3%. Global X Japan semiconductor ETF 2644.T was up more than 4%.

Japan's Nikkei .N225 rose 1.6% to just a touch below a 34-year top hit on Wednesday. Data showed Japan's core consumer inflation slowed for a second straight month in December, adding to speculation that the BOJ is not in a rush to tighten its ultra loose monetary policy.

The yen JPY=EBS held at 148.26 per dollar, having lost 2.2% for the week to the lowest level since early December.

Chinese bluechips .CSI300 slipped 0.2% after bouncing off the five-year lows hit the previous day amid signs of state support. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index .HSI rose 0.4%. .SS

"Equities haven't been spooked by the higher rates backdrop, supported by the more robust economic backdrop and tech," said Tapas Strickland, head of market economics at National Australia Bank.

"The US labour market retains its 'Titanium Status'... Given data resilience, it is hard to see the U.S. Fed rushing towards cuts unless inflation continues to print lower than expected."

Treasury yields edged higher in Asia. The 10 year US10YT=RR rose 2 basis points to 4.167%, after an increase of 4 bps overnight, while the two-year yield US2YT=RR crept 1 bp higher to 4.3672%, having ended the previous day little changed.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he would be open to reducing U.S. interest rates sooner than he had anticipated if inflation fell faster than he expected.

In the foreign exchange market, moves were muted and the dollar index =USD was little changed at 103.36 against its major peers. FRX/

Oil prices were a little lower on Friday. U.S. crude futures CLc1 were flat at $74.09 per barrel and Brent futures LCOc1 were at $78.95, down 0.2% on the day.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.1% to $2,023.89 an ounce.

