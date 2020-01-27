GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, bond yields fall as deadly coronavirus spreads

Asian shares slipped again on Tuesday as China took more drastic steps to combat the coronavirus, while bond yields fell globally on expectations central banks would need to keep stimulus flowing to offset the likely economic drag.
