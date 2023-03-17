GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets take breather from banking turmoil, capping tumultuous week

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, March 17 (Reuters) - Asian markets extended a risk rally on Wall Street on Friday to end a tumultuous week that saw a brewing banking crisis send bond yields plunging while market participants sharply lowered expectations of future interest rate hikes in Western economies.

The optimism is set to spill over to Europe, with pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures STXEc1 up 0.6%. S&P 500 futures ESc1 rose 0.1% while Nasdaq futures NQc1 gained 0.2%.

Overnight, the European Central Bank (ECB) delivered an inflation-fighting 50 basis point rate hike in line with oft-repeated guidance, with sentiment buttressed by the Swiss National Bank's massive support for Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.S, which sent the troubled lender's shares 20% higher.

Further helping sentiment, as many as 11 U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N will deposit as much as $30 billion into First Republic Bank FRC.N.

In an indicator that not all worries have gone away, the bank's shares, which had closed 10% higher after a volatile day that saw trading halted 17 times, slumped by 17% in after-market trading.

Also, data showed overnight that banks sought record amounts of emergency liquidity from the Federal Reserve over recent days, underscoring the scale of stress in the financial system.

Goldman Sachs now sees rates peaking at 3.5%, compared with a previous forecast of 3.75%.

"Headlines screaming that the U.S. has seen the biggest bank collapse since 2008 naturally engender fears of a re-run of the GFC. However, the situation today is radically different to 2008," said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Bank, referring to the global financial crisis.

"Whether it's the sort of crisis that in the past has ended and then reversed Fed monetary tightening is still unclear."

Ten-year yields US10YT=RR were mostly steady at 3.5600% on Friday and were set for a weekly decline of 13 basis points.

The U.S. dollar reversed some of its safe-harbour flows, with the dollar index =USD last down 0.3% to 104.4.

The Japanese yen JPY=EBS gained 0.6% to 132.93 per dollar while the euro EUR=EBS rose 0.4% to $1.0647.

Officials from Japan's Ministry of Finance, Financial Services Agency and Bank of Japan will meet at 0745 GMT on Friday to discuss financial market developments.

"The past week has provided an unwelcome reminder of the inherent fragility of banking systems," said analysts at Capital Economics in a note to client.

"There is still a great deal of uncertainty. The key question is whether this episode proves another relatively brief period of volatility that soon dies down, or the first tremors of a major banking crisis. At this stage, the answer is unknowable."

