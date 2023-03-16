GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets take breather from banking turmoil, capping tumultuous week

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, March 17 (Reuters) - Asian markets extended a risk rally on Wall Street on Friday to end a tumultuous week that saw a brewing banking crisis send bond yields plunging while market participants sharply lowered expectations of future interest rate hikes in Western economies.

Overnight, the European Central Bank (ECB) delivered an inflation-fighting 50 basis point rate hike in line with oft-repeated guidance, with sentiment buttressed by the Swiss National Bank's massive support for Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.S, which sent the troubled lender's shares 20% higher.

Further helping sentiment, as many as 11 U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N will deposit as much as $30 billion into First Republic Bank FRC.N. Investors welcomed the move by sending the stricken lender's stock 10% higher.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rose 0.9% on Friday, erasing earlier losses this week. Japan's Nikkei .N225 climbed 0.5%.

China's bluechips .CSI300 increased 0.8% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI surged 1.2%.

S&P 500 futures ESc1 eased 0.1% and Nasdaq futures NQc1 were flat after major U.S. stock indices rallied hard on easing fear of a global banking crisis. .N

Meanwhile, global central bankers on Thursday introduced what market watchers interpreted as an emerging effort to firewall the rate increases needed to fight inflation from separate efforts to calm concern about financial stability.

"It is rare that financial turmoil emerges in such a high-inflation environment, and while tighter financial conditions come at a convenient time for inflation-fighting central banks, they are unlikely to believe that tighter financial conditions alone will be enough to return inflation to target."

After hiking as indicated, the ECB refrained from providing a forward guidance on future rate hikes. Euribor futures FEI: have fully priced in a quarter-point hike to 3.25% at the ECB's next policy meeting and the possibility of another.

Markets are also back to overwhelmingly pricing in another 25 basis point hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve at its meeting next week, though there is a 20% chance of the Fed pausing instead. FEDWATCH

Two-year Treasury yields US2YT=RR continued to climb on Friday, rising 8 basis points to 4.2137% and pulling away from a six-month low of 3.7200% touched earlier this week. Yields were, however, headed for the steepest weekly decline since February 2020 when markets were thrown into chaos by COVID-19 fear.

Ten-year yields US10YT=RR were steady at 3.5789% on Friday and were set for a weekly decline of 11 basis points.

The U.S. dollar and Japanese yen reversed some of their safe-harbour flows. The dollar index =USD hovered at 104.38, after easing 0.3% overnight, while the yen JPY=EBS pulled back from a one-month high to 133.47 per dollar.

The euro EUR=EBS steadied at $1.0615, after having received a boost from the ECB's half-point hike overnight.

"The past week has provided an unwelcome reminder of the inherent fragility of banking systems," said analysts at Capital Economics in a note to client.

"There is still a great deal of uncertainty. The key question is whether this episode proves another relatively brief period of volatility that soon dies down, or the first tremors of a major banking crisis. At this stage, the answer is unknowable."

Oil prices slipped on Friday but were headed for a 10% fall for the week. U.S. crude CLc1 eased 0.3% at $68.15 a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 also skidded 0.3% at $74.5 per barrel.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

