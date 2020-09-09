GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets seen firmer after Wall Street turns positive

By Jessica DiNapoli

NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Asian markets are expected to swing higher on Thursday, after U.S. stocks reversed course from a three-day losing streak that led the technology-heavy Nasdaq into correction territory.

The U-turn in U.S. stocks, however, was already reflected in some markets, so the impact in Asia may be muted, said Rodrigo Catril, a senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank.

"We still expect markets to open with a positive turn, but we don't expect a meaningful acceleration of it," Catril said. "It should be a positive open but not a bombastic open."

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures YAPcm1 rose 1.28% in early trading and Japan's Nikkei 225 futures NKc1 added 0.13%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures .HSI, HSIc1 rose 0.85%.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS gained 1.44%.

Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday after investors ploughed into technology stocks, taking advantage of the recent dip. Stay-at-home companies such as Facebook Inc FB.O and Google-parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O climbed, while electric-car maker Tesla Inc TSLA.O rebounded nearly 11% after suffering its biggest one-day percentage drop.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 439.58 points, or 1.6%, to 27,940.47, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 67.12 points, or 2.01%, to 3,398.96 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 293.87 points, or 2.71%, to 11,141.56.

Oil prices recovered some of the losses they saw in the prior trading session when they hovered near three-month lows.

U.S. crude CLc1 rose 3.5% and Brent LCOc1 added 2.5%, although COVID-19 outbreaks still threaten to slow a global economic recovery. U.S. crude eased 0.5% in early Asian trade on Thursday to $37.88 a barrel.

Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Australian financial services firm AxiCorp, said in a note that "in the background ... continues to be COVID-19 concerns and the delicate balancing act needed to return economies to a new normal and manage the likely rise in cases in the northern hemisphere when social activities move indoors, and (COVID-19) could spread more aggressively."

The U.S. dollar slid from a four-week high on Wednesday, led by losses against the euro after a report about European Central Bank officials becoming more confident in their outlook for the region's recovery.

The dollar index =USD fell 0.325%, with the euro EUR= up 0.03% to $1.1806.

The safe-haven greenback was also hit by investors' growing appetite for risk as U.S. stocks rebounded.

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday after the government sold $35 billion in 10-year notes to slightly soft demand.

